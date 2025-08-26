Theatre Three to Open 2025–26 Season with Eleanor Burgess’s THE NICETIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Three (T3) will open its 2025–2026 season in Theatre Too (T2), its intimate downstairs space, with The Niceties, a gripping two-character drama by Eleanor Burgess. Directed by Sasha Maya Ada, the production will run September 18–October 12, 2025 and features performances by Krista Scott* and Nicole Renee Johnson.

A young Black student of history. A middle-aged white professor of history. What begins as a polite clash in perspective explodes into an urgent debate about race and power. In a time when so many are waiting to give their opinion rather than listening, The Niceties takes an empathetic view of both sides of a conversation we all need to be ready to have.

Playwright Eleanor Burgess is also the author of Wife of a Salesman, Start Down, Chill, Sparks Fly Upward, and Galilee, 34. Her work has been produced at leading theaters nationwide, including Manhattan Theatre Club, South Coast Rep, Geffen Playhouse, McCarter Theatre Center, and Huntington Theatre Company, as well as London’s Finborough Theatre. She has written for HBO’s Perry Mason, Apple TV+’s WeCrashed, and AMC’s Interview With The Vampire.

The world premiere of The Niceties was co-produced during the 2018–2019 season by Huntington Theatre Company, Manhattan Theatre Club, and McCarter Theatre Center.

“If you’re overwhelmed by the headlines and newsfeed, this play is for you. If you’re asking yourself ‘but what can I do,’ this play is for you. If you care about the state of our union, this play is for you,” said director Sasha Maya Ada. “The Niceties is complex, nuanced, captivating, funny, fascinating, and necessary. And being able to perform in T2 with this incredible local team of cast, creatives, and crew speaks to the heart of T3’s legacy. No shying away, let’s dive straight in!”

T3 Associate Artistic Director Christie Vela added, “The Niceties is the perfect two-hander for Theatre Too. Both roles balance righteous indignation, human vulnerability, and being absolutely wrong at times. It’s the kind of writing that excites actors—they can sink their teeth into the story and really play.”

Tickets range from $10–$40 and are on sale now at Theatre3Dallas.com. Rush tickets for $10 are available for Thursday evening performances. Subscribers can confirm tickets by calling 214-871-3300 x1 or emailing BoxOffice@t3dallas.org.

Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St. #120, Dallas, TX 75201. Complimentary parking is available in the adjacent AMLI Parking Garage with T3 validation.

(*Indicates Actors’ Equity Membership)