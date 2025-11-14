Theatre Arlington To Present THE GAME'S AFOOT; OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Arlington will present THE GAME'S AFOOT; OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS beginning Friday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m., with performances running through Sunday, December 21 at 2:00 p.m. The production will be presented on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Set in December 1936, the play follows Broadway actor William Gillette, known for portraying Sherlock Holmes, as he gathers his castmates for a holiday celebration at his Connecticut castle. When one of the guests is stabbed, Gillette adopts the deductive persona of Holmes to identify the culprit before another attack occurs. The play is written by Ken Ludwig.

Executive Producer Steven D. Morris notes the seasonal setting of the production and describes it as a holiday gathering disrupted by a comic murder mystery. The cast will feature both returning performers and newcomers to the Theatre Arlington stage, accompanied by an art deco set design by Bryan Stevenson. Morris highlights the company’s tradition of offering productions intended for families during this time of year, with the theatre’s lobby and bar fully decorated for the season.

Group ticket rates are available for parties of ten or more. Tickets may be purchased through the Theatre Arlington box office at 817-275-7661.

ABOUT THEATRE ARLINGTON

Located in the center of Arlington’s Cultural Arts District, Theatre Arlington is one of the region’s long-standing small professional nonprofit theaters, originally founded in 1973 as The Potluck Players. The company presents year-round programming and maintains a commitment to performance, production, and education. The theatre continues its mission to serve North Texas with artistic offerings and community engagement.