Theatre Arlington Presents JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, JR.

Step into Roald Dahl's magical world this Friday as Theatre Arlington presents their all-youth musical James and the Giant Peach, JR. Based on Dahl's book James and the Giant Peach, this beloved tale about courage and self-discovery with book by Timothy Allen McDonald comes alive with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, best known for their work on Dear Evan Hansen.

When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a gigantic peach...and launches a journey of enormous proportions. Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of the gigantic peach, among human-sized bugs that talk and sing, but after it falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group launches a dangerous voyage that includes hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements.

Theatre Arlington places a high priority on the educational components of all its programs and the production of an all-youth musical is integral to this mission. James and the Giant Peach, JR. is professionally directed, choreographed and musically directed, however, every onstage performer and backstage crew member is between the ages of 8 and 18. This delightful musical also offers field trip opportunities with daytime performances for area school children at AISD's Center for the Visual and Performing Arts.

Theatre Arlington's production of James and the Giant Peach, JR. is directed by Cindy Honeycutt, TA's Business Manager by day who says, "I am thrilled to be able to bring youth theater back to TA after a 3 ½ year break with this fun and mysterious musical version of a story that I love." Music Director, Daniel Hernandez, and Choreographer, Nik Blocker, also add their talents to this fantastical production. The 18 and under cast includes Hannah Anderson as Matron Nurse, Emma Chandler as Sponge, Noah Flores as Grasshopper, Julia Helsel as Ladybug, Tatum Holsopple as Spiker, Braylen Nelson as Earthwork, Chase Niekamp as James, Charlie Sanders as Centipede, Maxton Rhys Sims as Ladahlord and Trinity Tobin as Spiker. Rounding out this cast are the busy and versatile ensemble members: Gabrielle Burwell, Hayden Colorado, Talia Cruse, Lindsay Curtis, Lyla Harper, Sadie Harvey, Ember McGinty, Chasity Miles, Niti Pagare, Ace Rainey, Lana Reddick, Kashvi Sharmi and Calleigh White.

Production Manager, Maria Leon Hickox, heads up the production team which includes Ruby Lecroy (Youth Stage Manager), Hannah Bell (Assistant Director), Bryan Stevenson (Set & Lighting Designer), Ryan Simón (Sound Designer), Hope Cox (Costume Designer) and Robin Dotson (Properties Designer).

Roald Dahl's James & The Giant Peach, JR. is sponsored by Greater Texas Credit Union and opens on Friday, November 4 at 7:30 pm. A post-show reception with the cast and crew will immediately follow the show. The reception is being sponsored by J. Gilligan's Bar & Grill and will include dessert provided by Cooper Street Bakery, the official bakery of Theatre Arlington.