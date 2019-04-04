The Luckenbooth Theatre Announces Auditions For First Company Production!

A raw, relevant and imaginative look at life, choice and the power of kindness set towards the end of an economic depression. In the Wings of Butterflies mirrors themes from beloved stories such as Hunchback of Notre Dame, Beauty and the Beast, Water for Elephants, Dumbo and The Greatest Showman, but addresses similar concepts with a blunt honesty and clear understanding of humanity.

Luckenbooth announced auditions for this regional premiere by local, published playwright and GPISD Theatre and Dance Coordinator, Jerry Ayers, will be April 6th and April 9th at the Maker Spot Collaboration Center located on the 2nd floor of the NRH Public Library. April 9th will also be used as callbacks should they need to see anyone again. Actors auditioning should be available the entire length of auditions. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script and everyone who auditions will be cast. Actors under the age of 18 and not currently a Luckenbooth Theatre Company Member may be asked to pay a small production fee to cover the costs of their production materials and company headshot session. <>

Rehearsals will begin April 11th and actors will be part of a "live script" - meaning scenes may be worked, amended and added by the playwright during the rehearsal process. Performances will be June 6 - 9 and 14 - 16. Interested parties should fill out an audition form online at: https://tinyurl.com/y3265abc.

On top of this being Luckenbooth's very first Company production - meaning the performance will feature a blend of student and professional actors together in the same show - everyone cast in the production will also receive priority consideration for Luckenbooth's Fringe Festival show they have plans to take on tour in 2020 in celebration of their 5th season!

CAST OF CHARACTERS:

The Grotesque - male, 20s to 30s

The Carny - male, 20s to 40s

The Mother - female, 30s to 40s

The Grandmother - female, 50+

The Dancer - female, late teens to early 20s

The Musician - open to all genders and races, 20s+

The Young Child - open to all genders and races

The Hobo - open to all genders and races, 20s+

The Field Hand - male, 20s+

Carnival Performers - open to all genders, races and ages

Questions can be sent to Artistic Director, Megan Hildebrand at luckenbooththeatre@gmail.com. Patrons may also visit us online at www.luckenbooththeatre.com, on Facebook or on Instagram.





