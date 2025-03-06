The Grand Prairie Arts Council to Present DISASTER! THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present Disaster! The Musical! written by Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick and directed by Lon Barrera, this high-energy, hilarious show is set aboard a 1970s luxury cruise ship where chaos, romance, and some of the greatest disco hits of the era collide! Its infectious score features songs like "Hot Stuff," "I Will Survive," "I Am Woman" and "Saturday Night".

The production will run from March 14th to March 23rd, 2025 at the Uptown Theater, located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050.​

Set against the backdrop of a wild 70s cruise, Disaster! is a comedic spoof of the disaster movie genre. The show takes you on a rollercoaster ride of misfortune and hilarity as the passengers aboard a luxury ship face fire, floods, and a few too many surprises-all set to an unforgettable disco soundtrack. With an ensemble cast of quirky characters, you'll find yourself caught up in their wild antics, romantic escapades, and, of course, their ultimate survival.​

Tickets start at just $20 and are available for purchase online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater . Don't miss out on the disco disaster of the year!​

Please Note: This production features comedic violence, suggestive content, and strong language.

For more information, please visit www.artsgp.org.

Photo by Mallory Roelke

Comments