The Firehouse Theatre to Present THE WIZARD OF OZ

The Firehouse Theatre will present The Wizard of Oz family concert event December 5-22, 2019. With dreams of escaping her mundane life, a cyclone hits and Dorothy and Toto are transported to the Land of Oz. Somewhere over the rainbow, Dorothy and Toto meet Glinda, the Munchkins, the Wicked Witch of the West, and three new friends, The Scarecrow, The Tinman, and The Lion. Along the way towards the Emerald City, the friends encounter a haunted forest, jitterbugs, and flying monkeys. In the end, the audience is reminded that "There's No Place Like Home," especially during the holidays.

The Firehouse Theatre will deck the halls for the concert event. Hot cocoa and other holiday treats will be available at the concession stand. Those wanting to give the gift of theatre this Christmas may also purchase 2020 season tickets and individual tickets at the show.

Show times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at 7:30 pm and Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2:30 pm. Tickets start at $14 and can be purchased at the Box Office (972-620-3747) or online at thefirehousetheatre.com. Special ticket pricing for groups and students are available.

With dreams of escaping her mundane life, a cyclone hits and Dorothy and Toto are transported to the Land of Oz. Somewhere over the rainbow, Dorothy and Toto meet Glinda, the Munchkins, the Wicked Witch of the West, and three new friends, The Scarecrow, The Tinman, and The Lion. Along the way towards the Emerald City, the friends encounter a haunted forest, jitterbugs, and flying monkeys. In the end, we are reminded that "There's No Place Like Home," especially during the holidays.

The full cast list is: Lauren Scott as Dorothy Gale, Jason Solis as Zeke/Cowardly Lion, Ryan Michael Friedman as Hickory/Tin Man, Jason Craig West as Hunk/Scarecrow, Hilary Evitt Allen as Aunt Em/Glinda, Kris Allen as Uncle Henry/Professor Marvel/Wizard, Caroline Rivera as Gulch/Wicked Witch of the West, Nicolas Haas as Male Ensemble/Scarecrow US, Josh Bardales as Male Ensemble/Tin Man US, Cole Wilkerson and Kaleb Godwin as Male Ensemble, Rebecca Luby as Female Ensemble/Glinda and Wicked Witch of the West US, Ashley Ryan Mullings, Rebekah Prim, and Reagan Martin as Female Ensemble, and Saffron Makoutz, Bree Moran, Andrew Abshire, River Taylor, Grey Taylor, Reese Olson, Zoe Ford, Ella Bonneau, Almaz Clawson as Munkchins.

The Firehouse Theatre is an award-winning theatre company performed in historic Firehouse #1 located in vibrant Farmers Branch, TX. The Firehouse Theatre produces eight mainstage shows each year, as well as three Firehouse JR. productions. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit thefirehousetheatre.com or call the box office at 972-620-3747.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You