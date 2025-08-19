The Dallas Opera Broadcasts 2024/2025 Season on WRR’s Concert Hall Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beginning Monday, August 25, 2025, The Dallas Opera will bring its 2024/2025 Season mainstage productions to radio audiences through WRR 101.1 FM’s Concert Hall program. The broadcasts will air every other Monday at 8 p.m., offering listeners the chance to experience four acclaimed productions from the Winspear Opera House.

The series begins on August 25 with La traviata, performed live and recorded in October 2024. Chilean soprano Yaritza Véliz stars as Violetta, the ill-fated heroine of Verdi’s beloved tragedy, opposite acclaimed Mexican tenor Javier Camarena as Alfredo. Iván López Reynoso guest conducts.

On September 8, audiences will hear Debussy’s Pelléas et Mélisande, recorded in November 2024. Guest conductor Ludovic Morlot leads baritone Edward Nelson as Pelléas, soprano Lauren Snouffer as Mélisande, and baritone Nicolas Courjal as Golaud in this timeless tale of forbidden love, family jealousy, and regret.

Gluck’s Orpheus and Eurydice follows on September 22, recorded in February 2025. Music Director Emmanuel Villaume conducts with countertenor Hugh Cutting making his U.S. debut as Orpheus and soprano Madison Leonard as Eurydice.

The broadcast series concludes on October 6 with Puccini’s La bohème, recorded in March 2025. Villaume again conducts, leading Uzbekistani tenor Bekhzod Davronov, American lyric soprano Sylvia D’Eramo, Japanese baritone Takaoki Onishi, and American soprano Emily Pogorelc—all making their Dallas Opera debuts—in Puccini’s heartbreaking masterpiece.