The Classics Theatre Project Announces Team For SUMMER AND SMOKEÂ By Tennessee Williams

Joey Folsom, Artistic Director of The Classics Theatre Project, today announced casting and the creative team for the first production of the 2019 season, Tennessee Williams' "Summer and Smoke."

Directed by Emily Scott Banks, the ensemble cast features many Canterbury Company of Resident Artists (CCRA) members including Gretchen Hahn as Alma, Chad Cline as Roger, Stan Graner as Rev. Winemiller, Leslie Patrick as Mrs. Bassett, Van Quattro as Dr. Buchanan, Rachel Reininger as Nellie/Rosemary, and Dean Wray as Vernon/Archie. Joining the CCRA members are Jackie Kemp as Papa, Hannah Martinez as Rosa, and Mary-Margaret Pyeatt as Mrs. Winemiller.

"Summer and Smoke" previews MAY 30th & May 31st and runs JUNE 1st - JUNE 22nd at the historic MAGNOLIA LOUNGE, Margo Jones THEATRE, FAIR PARK.

In addition to Emily Scott Banks as director, the production team includes Designs and Stage Management by Natalie McBride. The production is produced by Joey Folsom and Associate Producer Sasha Maya Ada.

Tickets for "Summer and Smoke" are now on sale at this link: TCTP SUMMER AND SMOKE BOX OFFICE LINK. Ticket prices: $25 general admission; Students and Seniors $15; Previews PAY WHAT YOU WANT. Group rates available for groups of 8 or more. Contact 214.923.3619.

One of Tennessee Williams' most subtle and tender works, "Summer and Smoke" explores the conflict between the hedonistic body and the lofty spirit. Set in Mississippi, Alma Winemiller, the minister's daughter, has grown up loving the boy who lives next door; John Buchanan, the doctor's son, is a wild, adventurous, mischievous pleasure seeker. He spends the hot Mississippi summers drinking, gambling, and romancing. His only religion is the anatomy chart on his wall, and what it teaches him about man's needs: food, truth, and lovemaking. Alma, on the other hand, is quiet, eccentric, and high-strung. Her name means "soul" in Spanish; she aspires to lofty spiritual goals, and holds to strong moral standards. Despite their differences, John and Alma are magnetically drawn to each other, and the spiritual and physical romance that almost blooms between the two of them is among the most engaging, romantic, and heartbreaking love stories in Williams' canon.





