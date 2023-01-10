The City Of Richardson And The Eisemann Center Welcome Dr. Kevin Spencer For ACCESS+INCLUSION 23: A Road Toward Mental Wellness

The City of Richardson and the Eisemann Center are hosting a community event called Access+Inclusion 23: A Road Toward Mental Wellness the week of February 6-11, 2023.

Activities led by Dr. Spencer are being held at the Eisemann Center throughout the week as well as the Richardson Public Library, Methodist Richardson Medical Center, UT Dallas, Richardson Independent School District, The Counseling Place, Center for Brain Health, and with the Richardson Police and Fire Departments. Access+Inclusion 23 is the continuation of a conversation started in 2021 with the event called Inclusion is Magical which brought attention to the capabilities and opportunities of individuals on the autism spectrum.

This year's program was created to raise awareness and open a discussion about mental health and wellness, continuing to encourage the involvement of organizations and departments within our community. The week will include panel discussions for first responders and symposiums with local experts on Wednesday, February 8. The program will conclude with two Sensory Inclusive performances by magician and educator, Kevin Spencer, on February 11 at 11 am and 2 pm in the Bank of America Theatre at the Eisemann Center. The City invites students, educators, corporations, and members of the community to join the conversation in a Mental Wellness Symposium at the Eisemann Center Wednesday, February 8 from 8:30-10:30 am with a panel focusing on Public Safety and Mental Wellness. From 2:30-5 pm presenters from Education, Healthcare, and the Arts will speak about their approach to Mental Wellness. These events are free, but registration is requested through the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at www.eisemanncenter.com or 972.744.4650.

Kevin Spencer, Ph.D. is an educator, teaching artist, researcher, award-winning film producer, speaker and entertainer. For more than 28 years, Dr. Spencer toured the world with one of the largest and most successful theatrical illusion productions in the U.S. At the pinnacle of his career, he stepped away from the stage and into classrooms and hospitals. Kevin believes in creating inclusive communities where everyone experiences an authentic sense of belonging and no one - for any reason - is relegated to the margins.



The Magic of Kevin Spencer will be held at 11 am & 2 pm Saturday, February 11. This relaxed, sensory-friendly family event is designed for children and adults of all ages and abilities. The event will feature Spencer in a fun-filled show that combines storytelling, stage magic, and audience participation. All tickets for the event are Pay What You Can and are available online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling 972.744.4650. This program was made possible by the support of the City of Richardson, Methodist Richardson Medical Center, Richardson ISD, UT Dallas, Unified Empowerment, and West Coast University.



Tickets for the symposiums and performances are available now and may be purchased online any time at www.eisemanncenter.com, in person Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm, or by calling the Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Lobby hours are 10 am - 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events. The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, Texas 75082 in the Galatyn Park Urban Center adjacent to the Galatyn Park DART rail station.