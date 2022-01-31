The BLK Experience Pop-Up Museum Returns for Second Immersive Installation

The BLK Experience Museum, an innovative pop-up museum dedicated to celebrating black lives and black excellence returns to Dallas' Urban Arts Center for the month of February 2022. The limited engagement exhibition will open to the public on February 5th and run throughout Black History Month.

Urban Arts Center, 807 Hutchins Road, Dallas, Texas starting February 4, 2021

Transport into the black experience at this fully immersive popup art gallery that spans black lives, black excellence, black history and black triumph. Step onto the stage of the world-famous Cotton Club. Dive into the black hair mosh pit. Journey through the History of Black Dallas. The BLK Experience Museum features iconic images and nostalgic commentary that will soon fill up your social media feed.

"Even in a pandemic, the 2021 BLK Experience Museum was a major success," said Jiles R. King, II, Producing Executive Director, Urban Arts Collective. "It was gratifying to watch patrons of all races, genders and socio-economics levels be proud as they experienced each of the 8 exhibits."

Artists and activations featured in each section of the BLK Experience Museum include: JuNene K, Tonesha Winters, The Beehive Design Studios, Loc N Box Designs, Clear Motion and I-Dee Productions.

Entrance times will be staggered to uphold social distancing protocols and masks are required. Each time slot is limited to 10 visitors, advanced ticket purchases are encouraged. To learn more about the BLK Experience Museum or to reserve a time to visit the museum, go to www.blkmuseum.com and follow @blkexpmuseum on Instagram.