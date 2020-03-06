Texas Ballet Theater's 2020-2021 Season to Include World Premieres and Family Favorites

Texas Ballet Theater has released its 2020-2021 season, which includes four world premieres as well as returning, family-friendly ballets. As a resident company of both Bass Performance Hall and Winspear Opera House on the AT&T Performing Arts Center campus, the company will perform in both Dallas and Fort Worth.

Lew Christensen's Beauty and the Beast opens the season, running September 11-13 in Dallas and October 2-4 in Fort Worth.

The Nutcracker then returns for the holidays November 27-29 and December 4-6 at Winspear Opera House before transitioning to Bass Performance Hall December 11-27. The Nutty Nutcracker, the company's unconventional, pop culture-filled take on the holiday classic, will be at Bass Performance Hall December 18.

The company will perform its first mixed repertoire production February 5-7, 2021, at Bass Performance Hall. It will include George Balanchine's Serenade, the world premiere of TBT Artistic Director Ben Stevenson, O.B.E.'s Star Crossed and the world premiere of a piece by Associate Artistic Director Tim O'Keefe.

The second mixed repertoire will run March 5-7, 2021, at Bass Performance Hall and feature the world premiere of Scorpio Moon by company dancer Carl Coomer, his first work since his popular Henry VIII premiered at TBT in the 2017-2018 season. The production also features Alexei Ratmansky's Seven Sonatas and the world premiere of a piece by Fei Bo, Resident Choreographer of the National Ballet of China.

"It's exciting to have a season with so many world premieres," Stevenson said. "For an artistic director, world premieres are like Christmas. Instead of opening presents, you're seeing new work and ideas brought to life."

TBT concludes the season in May 2021 with one more production, which will be announced during a special event in Dallas later this spring. This production will be onstage at Winspear Opera House May 14-16, 2021, and at Bass Performance Hall May 21-23, 2021.

For more information about the season, visit www.texasballettheater.org or call the Box Office at 877-828-9200 option 1. Subscriptions are on sale now and single tickets will be available starting July 1, 2020.





