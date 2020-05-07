Texas Ballet Theater Announces Updated 20-21 Season

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) will present four productions in its updated 2020-2021 season, featuring added performances and adjustments in response to the impact of COVID-19 on the organization and the community.

The season begins November 27, 2020, with Artistic Director Ben Stevenson, O.B.E.'s The Nutcracker. The holiday favorite will run in both Dallas and Fort Worth at Winspear Opera House and Bass Performance Hall, respectively, closing in Fort Worth December 27, 2020.

The company will also present its annual parody, The Nutty Nutcracker, in both cities during the run of The Nutcracker. TBT will add The Nutty Nutcracker to its Dallas lineup for the first time this season.

The next production is a mixed repertoire performance of George Balanchine's Serenade, the world premiere of Stevenson's Star Crossed and a world premiere by TBT Associate Artistic Director Tim O'Keefe, all set to music by composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. This production will run at Bass Performance Hall February 5-7, 2021, followed by two added performances February 13-14, 2021, at Winspear Opera House.

TBT canceled its production of Bartok/Image/Imbue just weeks ago due to COVID-19, but due to popular demand, will bring back this mixed repertoire in 20-21. It features work by Stevenson and choreographer Garrett Smith, ranging from neoclassical to contemporary styles, and will run March 5-7, 2021, at Bass Performance Hall.

Beauty and the Beast, originally slated to open the season, will now close the season May 14-23, 2021. The company will perform the ballet at both Winspear Opera House and Bass Performance Hall.

"We are looking forward to the new season, including the exciting performances we're adding in Dallas," Executive Director Vanessa Logan said. "We cannot wait to come together again with the North Texas community and welcome everyone back into the theater."

For more information about the season or to purchase a subscription, visit TBT's website at www.texasballettheater.org/tickets.





