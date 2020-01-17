TROLLS LIVE! Will Have its North American Premiere at The Theatre at Grand Prairie

Get ready for another hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and all their Trolls friends come to life on stage in Trolls LIVE!, their first ever live tour! Jam-packed with epic music, glitter, humor and happiness, Trolls LIVE! will visit The Theatre at Grand Prairie, February 7-9 for six Trolls-tasticperformances. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

The journey begins when the Trolls' Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show! Poppy, Branch, Cooper, Cloud Guy, Smidge, Guy Diamond, Fuzzbert, Biggie (and of course Mr. Dinkles) invite you into the colorful world of Trolls Village for this interactive performance only the Trolls can create. This is one Trolls party you won't want to miss!

The world of the Trolls comes alive in this totally interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything the Trolls love - singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter and plenty of hugs. The extravaganza utilizes the latest in scenic projection, puppetry, media technology and features a host of special effects and interactive surprises. Trolls LIVE! includes two acts with an intermission and will enchant both children and adults with its popular Trolls show-stopping songs, as well as introduce audiences to all-new electrifying Trolls music and choreography.

What:

Trolls LIVE! coming to Dallas!

When:

Friday February 7 6:30 p.m.

Saturday February 8 10:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m., & 6:30 p.m.

Sunday February 9 10:00 a.m. & 2:30 p.m.

Where:

The Theatre at Grand Prairie

1001 Performance Place

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Tickets:

Tickets start at $19. Tickets are available at The Theatre at Grand Prairie Box Office, online at www.AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply. A limited number of tickets are available for the Trolls LIVE! VIP Party, starting at $150. VIP Party perks include premium show seating, a souvenir lanyard, and an after-show Meet & Greet with your favorite hosts, Poppy and Branch! Fans can get the ultimate VIP experience with the Diamond VIP Package that includes the Trolls LIVE! VIP Party perks, plus front row seating and an exclusive glitter tote. Diamond VIP tickets begin at $200.

For more information or to join Trolls Hair Mail for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.TrollsLIVE.com. Follow Trolls LIVE! on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @trollslive, and use #TrollsLIVE. *Citi is the official credit card of the Trolls LIVE! tour. Citi cardholders can visit www.CitiPrivatePass.com for more information on presale tickets.





