TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD And More Set for Bass Performance Hall 2025-2026 Season

Bass Performance Hall will welcome six new shows to Fort Worth as part of the Irwin Steel Popular Entertainment Series. This lineup sees the return of many Fort Worth favorites with a variety of musical genres, plus an evening of drama and comedy.

At Bass Hall, Lyle Lovett kicks off the series, returning for one night only, October 17. Then, classical depth meets hip-hop's pulse when Black Violin brings their Full Circle Tour on November 4. After making their Bass Hall debut last fall, Mariachi Herencia de México is back with A Mariachi Christmas, a celebration of holiday classics blended with Mexican music and culture, on December 2. Finally, after gracing the Bass Hall stage as Atticus Finch in the national tour of To Kill A Mockingbird, Richard Thomas returns in Hal Holbrook's classic one-man show Mark Twain Tonight! on January 27.

At McDavid Studio, UNT's Grammy-nominated jazz ensemble, the One O'Clock Lab Band, returns twice, once for yuletide merriment at their annual Holiday concert on December 5, then again for their year-end Spring Showcase next May 1.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Irwin Steel as the title sponsor for the Popular Entertainment Series,” said Performing Arts Fort Worth President & CEO Dione Kennedy. “This year's series lineup brings back so many Bass Hall staples, whether in new productions or with fresh elements to their shows. It is a privilege to have such a distinct group of artists that represent the vibrant and growing population we serve. We are so grateful to all of our sponsors, patrons and community for their continued support.”

Individual tickets to these newly announced shows can be purchased online at www.basshall.com and by phone at 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am – 4:00pm. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups. Additional show information is available at www.basshall.com/popularentertainment.

