THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Dallas Theater Center

Dallas Theater Center (DTC), presents The Sound of Music March 26 - April 24 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre. With the classic music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II that audiences have grown to love, DTC's The Sound of Music will be directed by Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Kevin Moriarty, who will seek to tell the classic story in a fresh, innovative way.

Tickets to The Sound of Music are on sale now at www.DallasTheaterCenter.org and by phone at 214-522-8499.

"We hope that our production will inspire audiences to experience The Sound of Music with fresh eyes and an open heart," said Moriarty. "The dialogue and music are the same as in the original stage production, but our cast and creative team have attempted to shed any preconceived notions of how the design should look or how the characters should be portrayed. Instead of reproducing an old movie on stage, we are approaching the material as if it were a brand-new play."

A country under attack. A family paralyzed by loss. And a woman who is afraid to love. Dallas Theater Center boldly reexamines one of the most exhilarating musical theater classics ever written. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Sound of Music was the final collaboration between Rodgers and Hammerstein II. From its opening in 1959, it immediately became the world's most beloved musical on both stage and film. The inspirational story follows a young postulate who is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of an imperious naval captain, bringing joy and music to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company member Tiffany Solano will play Maria with Paolo Montalban as Captain von Trapp. Fellow Brierley Resident Acting Company members in the production include Bob Hess as Franz, Christina Austin Lopez as Liesl, Alex Organ as Max, Molly Searcy as Baroness Elberfeld, Zachary J. Willis as male understudy and Sally Nystuen Vahle as Frau Schmidt. Additional cast includes Lance Jewett as Rolf, Sarah Gay as Elsa, Essence Chicoine as Sister Berthe, Brian Mathis as Herr Zeller, Cara Serber as Sister Margaretta, Oscar Seung as Baron Elberfeld/Admiral Von Schreiber, Arianna Hardaway as New Postulant, Angela Turner Wilson as Mother Abess, Avanti Dey as Sister Sophia, Kate Rose as Frau Zeller and Alli Franken as female understudy.

The cast of children include Patrick Bilbow as Kurt, Sofia DeSena as Gretl, McKenzy Dodson as Louisa, Wyatt Hartz as Friedrich, Sophie Rose Kirkham as Brigitta, Kenzie Rees as Marta and Sabrina Daly as Brigitta/Louisa understudy, Jaelle Duff as Gretl/Marta understudy and Felix Gooden as Kurt/Friedrich understudy.

The creative and design team of The Sound of Music includes choreography by Bridget L. Moore, music direction and orchestrations by Samuel Bagala, set design by Tony Award-winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Alejo Vietti, sound design by Asia-Twi McCallum and lighting design by Jason Lyons.

Effective March 26, DTC will require audience members ages 5 and up to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their ticketed show date. View the DTC COVID-19 Guest Policy at DallasTheaterCenter.org/covid-19-guest-policy.

Support for The Sound of Music is generously provided by Presenting Sponsors Unisys, Jennifer and Peter Altabef; Executive Producing Partners Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Munck Wilson Mandala and Haynes and Boone, LLP; Associate Producing Partner PNC Bank and Assistant Producing Sponsors Husch Blackwell and Jackson Walker. The production is also presented in partnership with The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.