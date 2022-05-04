THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, INTIMATE APPAREL & More Announced for MainStage Irving-Las Colinas 2022-2023 Season

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced their 2022-2023 season to be produced and performed in the Dupree Theater of the Irving Arts Center. This season features five main productions each running for three weekends - Gypsy, Ada and the Engine, Intimate Apparel, The Light in the Piazza, and The Underpants.

MainStage Board of Directors President Steven Merritt states, "Our 2021-2022 season was an incredible reminder of just how much live theater means to this community. We are so thankful for the generosity of our patrons, donors and the Irving Arts Board as we returned to in-person performances." Merritt continues, "We're excited to bring you five powerful pieces of theatre as part of our 2022-2023 season. From classic musicals to modern comedies, there's something that everyone will enjoy. We hope you'll join us for our spectacular 50th Season entitled 'Curtain Up! Light the Lights!'"

Season tickets and flex passes range from $85-$110 and will be available for purchase on July 10 at the Irving Arts Center Box Office (www.IrvingArtsCenter.com â€¢ 972-252-2787). Single tickets to all performances on the 2022-2023 season will go on sale at the Irving Arts Center Box Office on September 15.

"Everything's Coming Up Roses" this fall with Gypsy, the classic American musical about an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success while secretly yearning for her own. This jewel of Broadway's Golden Age will open the season and run November 4-19.

MainStage's annual holiday fundraiser, "Have Yourself a Broadway Little Christmas" will take on a brand-new look this December! More details will be released in the coming months.

Running January 20 - February 4 is Lauren Gunderson's music-laced play, Ada and the Engine, about young Ada Byron Lovelace and the invention of the first computer. Jane Austen meets Steve Jobs in this poignant pre-tech romance heralding the computer age!

Next up is a story of self-discovery set in turn-of-the-century New York. Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel centers around an African-American woman named Esther who learns that only her self-reliance and certainty of her own worth will see her through life's challenges. The production will run March 10-25.

Then, audiences will be whisked away to Italy with The Light in the Piazza (May 5-20). Featuring a book by Craig Lucas and music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, this sweeping musical is a story about mothers and daughters, fathers and sons, and the deeply intertwined emotions of love and loss.

The season will conclude with comedian Steve Martin's riotously funny farce, The Underpants, running July 14-29. Will a public wardrobe malfunction cost an uptight bureaucrat his reputation...or will the bloomer faux pas bloom into an unexpected blessing?

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board. The non-profit organization will also be partnering with other organizations and producing additional shows at their downtown Irving space - MainStage 222 (located at 222 E Irving Boulevard, Irving, TX).

More about the shows in the 2022-2023 Season:

Gypsy November 4-19, 2022

Book by Arthur Laurents | Music by Jule Styne | Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Directed by Michael Serrecchia

Music Directed by TBA

"Everything's Coming Up Roses" with GYPSY - the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success while secretly yearning for her own. Set in 1920s and 30s America, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, this landmark musical explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication. This musical jewel of Broadway's Golden Age includes hit songs such as "Let Me Entertain You", "You Gotta Have a Gimmick", and "Everything's Coming Up Roses". "Everything's Coming Up Roses" with this quintessential American musical!

Ada and the Engine January 20-February 4, 2023

By Lauren Gunderson

Directed by Raven Lawes

Jane Austen meets Steve Jobs in this poignant pre-tech romance heralding the computer age! As the British Industrial Revolution dawns, young Ada Byron Lovelace (daughter of the flamboyant and notorious Lord Byron) sees the boundless creative potential in the "analytic engines" of her friend and soul mate Charles Babbage, inventor of the first mechanical computer. Together, they envision a whole new world where art and information converge-a world Ada might not live to see. A music-laced tale of love, friendship, and dreams!

Intimate Apparel March 10-25, 2023

by Lynn Nottage

Directed by TBA

Set in 1905 in turn-of-the-century New York, INTIMATE APPAREL tells the story of Esther, an African-American woman who makes her living sewing beautiful corsets and ladies' undergarments. Seeking love and romance, Esther eventually embarks on a letter-writing relationship with a mysterious suitor laboring on the Panama Canal. But when he moves to New York and their marriage begins to take an unhappy turn, Esther realizes that only her self-reliance and certainty of her own worth will see her through life's challenges. A story of self-discovery stitched together with love!

The Light in the Piazza May 5-20, 2023

Book by Craig Lucas | Music and Lyrics by Adam Guettel

Directed by Bruce R. Coleman

Music Directed by TBA

Summer 1953: Margaret Johnson, an elegant and strong-willed Southern woman, has taken her daughter, Clara, on a vacation to Italy. When a gust of wind blows Clara's hat right into the hands of a young Italian gentleman, neither age nor language nor familial disapproval can stop their whirlwind love affair. As Clara and Fabrizio fall into each other's arms, Margaret must grapple with the question of whether to disclose Clara's devastating secret to Fabrizio's warm, passionate Italian family. With soaring operatic melodies, THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA is a story about mothers and daughters, fathers and sons, and the deeply intertwined emotions of love and loss. A lush, romantic musical that will sweep you away to Italy!

The Underpants July 14-29, 2023

By Steve Martin

Directed by B.J. Cleveland

Legendary comedian and writer Steve Martin pens this riotously funny farce. Newly married Louise is bored with her demanding and uptight bureaucrat husband. One day, at the royal parade, she jumps up on a bench to see the king go by, and oops-wardrobe malfunction!-her bloomers fall down around her ankles. Her husband is frantic that her faux pas will cost him his job and reputation. Suddenly, the room they've been trying to rent out has plenty of takers, and it just might have something to do with...THE UNDERPANTS. A riotously funny farce that's wild, witty, and wonderfully absurd!