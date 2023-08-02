THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL Comes to Lyric Stage Next Month

Performances run September 8- October 7, 2023.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

Lyric Stage will present The Great American Trailer Park Musical for a month-long run September 8- October 7, 2023. This will be Lyric Stage’s first ever production in their brand new Lyric Stage Studio space in the Design District.

This big-hearted musical comedy follows Pippi, a stripper on the run, as she comes between agoraphobic Jeannie and her tollbooth collector husband as hilarity ensues. The show is rated R for strong adult language and sexual content.

This production includes a brand new food element never seen before at a Lyric Stage production. The grill will be lit and the Lyric Stage team will serve up chili dogs, hamburgers, frito pie, and Trash Can Punch served in a souvenir cup for a truly immersive, delicious “Trailer Park” experience.

Show times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8:00 pm. General admission tickets are available for $50. Tickets may be purchased on ticketdfw.com or by calling the box office at 214-871-5000. Andy Baldwin, Mary Gilbreath Grim, and Cara Serber will reprise their roles as Duke, Jeannie, and Linoleum, respectively.

There’s a new tenant at Armadillo Acres—and she’s wreaking havoc all over Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. When Pippi, the stripper on the run, comes between the Dr. Phil–loving, agoraphobic Jeannie and her tollbooth collector husband—the storms begin to brew. Join Lyric Stage at their first-ever production in their brand-new Studio Space in the Design District! The grill will be lit and cooking up delicious burgers and dogs and the booze will be flowing! The production is rated R and contains Strong adult language and sexual content.

The cast includes: Greg Hullett as Norbert, Mary Gilbreath Grim as Jeannie, Andy Baldwin as Duke, Alena Cardenez as Pippi, Pamela Anglero' as Pickles, Samantha Padilla as Betty, Cara Serber as Linoleum, Keith J Warren as Norbert US and 2nd Duke US,  Briana Berk as Jeannie/Pippi/Pickles US, Ben Ashcraft as Duke US, and Megan Kelly Bates as Pickles/Betty/Lin US. Bruce Greer serves as Music Supervisor, Hans Grim serves as Music Director, Catherine Carpenter Cox serves as executive producer, and Andy Baldwin serves as Artistic Director with Brandon Mason as Director/Choreographer.




