THE COLOR PURPLE to be Presented at Urban Arts Collective

Urban Arts Collective will present The Color Purple, a musical reimagined through the lens of female power and perspective.

Directed and choreographed by visionary artist and social-emotional learning specialist Dr. JuNene K, this Dallas-based staging will take place August 21-31, 2025, at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

For the first time in the city's history, The Color Purple will feature an all-local cast and an all-female creative team, signaling a transformative moment for North Texas theater.

"We're not just telling the story of The Color Purple. We're centering the brilliance, resilience, and artistry of Black women," says Dr. JuNene K. "This version is raw, layered, and deeply reflective of who we are-then and now."

"We're showing young girls and women in our community that their voices matter, their stories deserve to be told, and their leadership can create magic," adds Jiles R King ,II, Urban Arts Producing Executive Director. "This production is proof that when women come together with shared vision and purpose, we can move mountains-and stages."

This empowering theatrical experience is made possible through the generous support of United Way of MetropolitanDallas, the City of Dallas Office of Arts & Culture, the One Happy Camper Foundation, and community partners who believe in advancing women's voices in the arts.

Bringing Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning story to life is an ensemble of powerhouse performers, including:

Tamya Simmons as Celie, a tender yet triumphant portrayal of resilience and self-discovery.

Kris Black Jasper as Shug Avery, embodying boldness, complexity, and unapologetic freedom. Miceala Workman as Sofia, exuding fiery strength and courage.

The cast also features Akron Watson, Broadway veteran (Hamilton, The Color Purple revival), as Mister; Christopher Hill as Harpo; and Tyler Fite as Nettie. Rounding out the ensemble are Valencia Buskey, Shennaya King, Nychelle Winters, Crystal Williams, James Adams, Johnny Brown, James Hawkins, and Rickie Jones, a group whose talent captures the heart and soul of this timeless story.

At the helm is Dr. JuNene K, whose dual role as director and choreographer brings a visionary approach to this beloved narrative. She is joined by an all-female creative team, including Tammy Gamble (Scenic Design), Kiera Powers (Costume Design), and Valyncia Caldwell (Lighting Design), alongside Geno Young as Music Director. Stagemanagement leadership is provided by Mallory Williams, with assistant stage managers Yvette Mangram-Harris and Seth King ensuring seamless execution. Together, this team sets a bold new standard for inclusive, women-driven storytelling in the performing arts.