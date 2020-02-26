THE CHOIR OF MAN is Coming to the Eisemann Center

Eisemann Center will present THE CHOIR OF MAN at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 pm in the Hill Performance Hall sponsored by Four Bullets Brewery. This worldwide smash and runaway hit of numerous music festivals is getting stateside audiences on their feet again!

Known across the globe as "the ultimate-feel good show," THE CHOIR OF MAN offers up 90 minutes of indisputable joy. It's a party. It's a concert. It's a pint-filled good time set in a real, working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography. The multi-talented cast of nine handsome blokes sings everything - pub tunes, folk, Broadway, classic rock - all to roof-raising heights. It's the best singing, dancing, stomping, pub crawl of a show you'll ever attend!

One of the show's producers, Nic Doodson states, "After a whirlwind kick-off US tour in 2018, the guys have spent the last months touring the UK and Australia and they are ready to bring this show back to American audiences! This concert is such a great time for all - whether it's a ladies night, first date, guys night out or even a bachelorette party! So, grab your best mates and we'll see you at the venue...the first pint is on us (seriously!)"



Imagine the greatest pub gig you've ever been to, multiply it by ten, and you'll still be nowhere near the fun that this show exudes throughout. The show celebrates music that has wide appeal including songs by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. The cast features world-class tap dancers, singers, and instrumentalists, ensuring that there is something for everyone in this joyous and uplifting show for all ages.

THE CHOIR OF MAN is a mug-smashing success from the creative minds of Andrew Kay - Soweto Gospel Choir, Noise Boys, Gobsmacked, and the award-winning North by Northwest, and Nic Doodson - The Magnets, Gobsmacked, and Noise Boys.



Tickets are $48-$62 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650 and group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. For more information, please visit www.choirofman.com. Follows the guys on Facebook (/thechoirofman), Twitter (@choirofman) and Instagram (@choirofman).

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park. Sponsors for the 2019-2020 Season include The Dallas Morning News, Methodist Richardson Medical Center, UT Dallas, Altrusa International of Richardson, Inc., Four Bullets Brewery and Raising Cane's.

