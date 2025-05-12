THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns To Bass Hall In August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON returns to Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall for the fourth time in a limited engagement August 8-10, 2025 as part of the 2025-2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

THE BOOK OF MORMON comes to Bass Hall as a Season Add-On to the 2025-2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. The season officially kicks off this September with the captivating and visually stunning play based off the best-selling novel, LIFE OF PI. In October, witness the untold true story of an American icon when A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL makes its Bass Hall debut. From the Emmy-winning writer of Schitt's Creek comes a new musical that flips the script on Shakespeare's greatest love story; set to some of pop's biggest hits, you can't stop the feeling at & JULIET, coming in November. Gather your Galentines for a her-storic girls night – the global sensation SIX is divorced, beheaded, live and returning to Fort Worth! Next March, set your destination and go back in time when BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL lands on the Bass Hall stage. April brings the Tony and Grammy Award-winning, toe-tapping musical comedy, SOME LIKE IT HOT. Then, gallop into a deliriously funny knight at the theater with Monty Python's SPAMALOT. An iconic love story comes to life when THE NOTEBOOK takes the stage in June. Finally, cast your vote for the timely and fabulously entertaining original Broadway musical about the American women's suffrage movement, SUFFS, closing the 2025-2026 season in August.

Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased online at www.basshall.com/mormon or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth box office hours are Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM and Saturday, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 14% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 8% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now!