THE BIPPY BOBBY BOO SHOW IS BACK! at Theatre Three

The Bippy Bobby Boo Show: Again! Again! is the 3rd annual production of the Danielle Georgiou Dance Group's swanky, ghost extravaganza! And this year, it's happening outside in front of a live audience at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre in Dallas, October 21-30, 2021.

The ghosts have been quarantined in prop boxes, and they're finally escaping to bring you the songs, jokes, dances, jokes, and also the jokes that you love! Bringing back the haunting characters you've enjoyed in the past, and introducing a few new ones, Bippy Bobby and the ghastly theatre ghouls will have a hearty helping of haunt just for you!

"We are very excited to return to live theatre and to be able to produce this show for an in-person audience with our friends at Theatre Three and Shakespeare Dallas," says Artistic Director Danielle Georgiou. "This outdoor venue provides a safe and socially-distanced way to experience our wild, musical comedy!"

DGDG's production of The Bippy Bobby Boo Show: Again! Again! will be running in tandem with Theatre Three's Little Shop of Horrors. Tickets for all performances are available at the Theatre Three Box Office (214-871-3300 • www.theatre3dallas.com). General admission tickets will be $20 each. DGDG encourages patrons to wear a mask, bring a picnic to enjoy, and a chair or blanket to sit on.

For more information about the Danielle Georgiou Dance Group, please visit https://www.dgdgdancegroup.com/.

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.