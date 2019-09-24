THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to Granbury Opera House

Granbury Theatre Company will continue its 2019 Broadway on the Brazos season with the musical The Addams Family on October 11-November 10, 2019, at the historic Granbury Opera House in Downtown Granbury.

According to Theatrical Rights Worldwide, "Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family - a man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's 'normal' boyfriend and his parents."

The musical is based on characters created by Charles Addams, whose cartoons were developed into a television series in the 1960's and then into two motion pictures in the 1990's. The Broadway musical was developed later and opened on Broadway in 2010.

Leading the Opera House production are Brian Lawson and Caitlan Leblo, who star as Gomez and Morticia Addams, along with Gavin Clark (Pugsley), Berri Harris (Wednesday), Josh Leblo (Lurch), Mia Cree Washington (Grandma), and Chase Williams (Uncle Fester). Featured as the boyfriend is Fritz Hager III alongside parents played by Miles Emerson and Milette Duff Siler.

The Addams ancestors' dance corps includes Maddie Almond, Levi Casler, Jaylon Crump, Bryn Darby, Ethan Leake, Lena Moralez, Nolan Moralez, and Whitney Shearon. Also playing ancestors are Baylee Arledge, Micaiah Armstrong, Nathan Early, Mikayla Frieburger, Emma Goldberg, Tyler Ivie, Cheyenne Shreve, and Jack Snyder.

The musical is under the direction of Kyle Hoffman assisted by David Broberg, and Ashley Green is leading music. Choreography is by Stevie Simmons assisted by Nolan Moralez. Designers for the production are: Kerri Pavelick, set; Joshua Carpenter, sound; Hank Baldree, lighting; Drenda Lewis, costumes; Gaylene Carpenter, props. Cessany Ford is the stage manager.

Performances times are 7:30 P.M. on Fridays, 2:00 P.M. and 7:30 P.M. on Saturdays, and 2:00 P.M. on Sundays. There will be a special Halloween show on Thursday, October 31.

The Granbury Opera Guild will host a First Night reception on the second floor of the Opera House lobby from 6:30-7:30 P.M. in honor of opening night of the musical on Friday, October 11.

Tickets are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online at www.granburytheatrecompany.org. Ticket prices are $35 for prime seating and $30 in standard seating. Discounts are available for senior citizens, active duty military personnel, veterans, students, and children. Online and box office processing fees apply.

Granbury Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that manages the Granbury Opera House, produces critically-acclaimed plays and musicals, and hosts concerts and other special events. The company also includes the Granbury Theatre Academy, which offers after-school and summer programs to provide acting, dance, and singing instruction for children and youth.





