SummerStage Camp at Dallas Theater Center: Unleash Your Inner Artist This Summer

This summer, your young artists are invited to ignite their creativity and take center stage at Dallas Theater Center’s SummerStage Camp — an immersive theatrical training experience for students ages 6–18. From acting and improv to dance, and voice, there's something for every aspiring performer or behind-the-scenes enthusiast.

Whether your child dreams of Broadway or is exploring the stage for the first time, SummerStage offers professional instruction, unforgettable memories, and a supportive, fun environment.

What Is SummerStage Camp?

SummerStage is a series of week-long and multi-week camps held at the Dee & Charles Wyly Theater, where students explore the many facets of theatre. Led by professional artists and teaching staff, campers engage in workshops covering:

Acting and character development

Improvisation and storytelling

Movement and voice technique

Musical Theater & Song Performance

Each session builds skills, fosters teamwork, and some even include a showcase or performance opportunity.

2025 Camp Offerings

Below is a list of this summer’s exciting camps. Students are grouped by age to ensure a tailored experience for every level:

June 16–20

Broadway Bound

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Ages 6–18 | $300 + $25 supplies fee

Learn songs and choreography from iconic Broadway shows while diving into theatre history.

5,6,7,8: A Dance Camp

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Ages 6–18 | $300 + $50 supplies fee

Train in musical theatre dance styles and technique.

June 23–27

Yes, and…: A Theater Game & Improv Camp

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Ages 6–18 | $300 + $25 supplies fee

Explore improvisation, creative expression, and beginner acting exercises.

Sing Out: A Vocal Camp

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Ages 6–18 | $300 + $50 supplies fee

Learn vocal technique and ensemble/small group performance skills.

July 7–11

I Hope I Get It: Audition Prep Camp

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Ages 6–18 | $300 + $75 supplies fee

Prepare monologues, songs, and choreography for your next audition — includes a professional headshot and optional audition for DTC’s 2025–2026 season.

July 14–18

Drama!!! An Acting Camp

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Ages 6–18 | $300 + $25 supplies fee

Develop character, listening skills, partner work, and script analysis techniques.

JR. Musical Theater Camp: Kid Flix

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Ages 6–8 | $300 + $75 supplies fee

Perform songs and scenes from “Zootopia,” “Moana,” “The Peanuts Movie,” and more. Every student gets lines and a vocal solo.

Voice Over Camp

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Ages 9–18 | $300 + $50 supplies fee

Explore the exciting world of voice acting for commercials, animation, and games.

July 21–25

Musical Theater Camp: Broadway Beat

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM | Ages 9–13 | $500 + $100 supplies fee

Students learn and perform numbers from “Hairspray,” “Wicked,” “Rent,” “Grease,” and more. Final performance: July 25 at 4:00 PM.

Why Choose SummerStage?

-Expert Teaching Artists from Dallas Theater Center

-Professional Theatre Setting at the Dee & Charles Wyly TheaterPerformance

-Opportunities for family and friends

-Age-Appropriate Groups and Tailored Curriculum

-No Experience Required — Just Enthusiasm!

Registration Details

Spaces are limited and fill quickly!

Register now or contact Brandi Giles at Brandi.Giles@dallastheatercenter.org with any questions.

Join us this summer and discover the power, fun, and community of theatre at SummerStage Camp!