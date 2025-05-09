SummerStage Camp at Dallas Theater Center: Unleash Your Inner Artist This Summer

Ignite Creativity and Confidence Through Theater This Summer!
This summer, your young artists are invited to ignite their creativity and take center stage at Dallas Theater Center’s SummerStage Camp — an immersive theatrical training experience for students ages 6–18. From acting and improv to dance, and voice, there's something for every aspiring performer or behind-the-scenes enthusiast.
Whether your child dreams of Broadway or is exploring the stage for the first time, SummerStage offers professional instruction, unforgettable memories, and a supportive, fun environment.
SummerStage is a series of week-long and multi-week camps held at the Dee & Charles Wyly Theater, where students explore the many facets of theatre. Led by professional artists and teaching staff, campers engage in workshops covering:
Each session builds skills, fosters teamwork, and some even include a showcase or performance opportunity.
Below is a list of this summer’s exciting camps. Students are grouped by age to ensure a tailored experience for every level:
Dee & Charles Wyly Theater- Register Here
Broadway Bound
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Ages 6–18 | $300 + $25 supplies fee
Learn songs and choreography from iconic Broadway shows while diving into theatre history.
Register Here
5,6,7,8: A Dance Camp
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Ages 6–18 | $300 + $50 supplies fee
Train in musical theatre dance styles and technique.
Register Here
Yes, and…: A Theater Game & Improv Camp
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Ages 6–18 | $300 + $25 supplies fee
Explore improvisation, creative expression, and beginner acting exercises.
Register Here
Sing Out: A Vocal Camp
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Ages 6–18 | $300 + $50 supplies fee
Learn vocal technique and ensemble/small group performance skills.
Register Here
I Hope I Get It: Audition Prep Camp
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Ages 6–18 | $300 + $75 supplies fee
Prepare monologues, songs, and choreography for your next audition — includes a professional headshot and optional audition for DTC’s 2025–2026 season.
Register Here
Drama!!! An Acting Camp
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Ages 6–18 | $300 + $25 supplies fee
Develop character, listening skills, partner work, and script analysis techniques.
Register Here
JR. Musical Theater Camp: Kid Flix
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Ages 6–8 | $300 + $75 supplies fee
Perform songs and scenes from “Zootopia,” “Moana,” “The Peanuts Movie,” and more. Every student gets lines and a vocal solo.
Register Here
Voice Over Camp
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Ages 9–18 | $300 + $50 supplies fee
Explore the exciting world of voice acting for commercials, animation, and games.
Register Here
Musical Theater Camp: Broadway Beat
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM | Ages 9–13 | $500 + $100 supplies fee
Students learn and perform numbers from “Hairspray,” “Wicked,” “Rent,” “Grease,” and more. Final performance: July 25 at 4:00 PM.
Register Here
-Expert Teaching Artists from Dallas Theater Center
-Professional Theatre Setting at the Dee & Charles Wyly TheaterPerformance
-Opportunities for family and friends
-Age-Appropriate Groups and Tailored Curriculum
-No Experience Required — Just Enthusiasm!
Spaces are limited and fill quickly!
Register now or contact Brandi Giles at Brandi.Giles@dallastheatercenter.org with any questions.
Join us this summer and discover the power, fun, and community of theatre at SummerStage Camp!
