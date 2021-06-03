Click Here to Visit the College CenterBlogs are the opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of BroadwayWorld. BroadwayWorld believes in providing a platform for open and constructive conversation.
Student Blog: Broadway Pride Playlist
Show tunes to celebrate Pride!
Happy Pride month, BroadwayWorld! I have pulled together my favorite show tunes that celebrate pride. From shows like Rent and Fun Home to songs by Broadway stars like Danny Quadrino and Ben Platt, I got you covered. Go to the Spotify link below and let the party begin!