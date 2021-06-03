Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Click Here to Visit the College Center
 Blogs are the opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of BroadwayWorld. BroadwayWorld believes in providing a platform for open and constructive conversation.

Student Blog: Broadway Pride Playlist

Show tunes to celebrate Pride!

Jun. 3, 2021  

Happy Pride month, BroadwayWorld! I have pulled together my favorite show tunes that celebrate pride. From shows like Rent and Fun Home to songs by Broadway stars like Danny Quadrino and Ben Platt, I got you covered. Go to the Spotify link below and let the party begin!


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Zachary Noah Piser
Zachary Noah Piser
Arielle Jacobs
Arielle Jacobs
Courtney Reed
Courtney Reed

Related Articles

From This Author Student Blogger: Macy Mae Cowart