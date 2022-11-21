Stolen Shakespeare Guild Presents THE WICKHAMS, CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

Stolen Shakespeare Guild's production of The Wickhams, Christmas at Pemberley by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon is directed by Jule Nelson-Duac. The Production runs December 2nd - December 18th. Tickets are available at our website, www.stolenshakespeareguild.org. Ticket price range $20.00 - $26.00. Performance location is at Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St. Fort Worth, TX 76107.

A sequel to Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, THE WICKHAMS takes audiences to the downstairs servants' quarters. Mrs. Reynolds, a no-nonsense housekeeper; Cassie, an eager new maid; and Brian, a lovesick footman, are bustling with preparations for holiday guests. But their work is interrupted by the midnight arrival of the not invited Mr. Wickham-Lydia's rogue of a husband and Mr. Darcy's sworn enemy. THE WICKHAMS is a charming holiday tale that explores the confines of class and the generosity of forgiveness. (Rating PG)

The Cast

â€¢ Cory Carter as Mrs. Elizabeth Darcy

â€¢ Leon Watson II as Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy

â€¢ Drew Denton as George Wickham

â€¢ Cheyenne Haynes as Lydia Wickham

â€¢ Maggie Ewing as Cassie

â€¢ Laura Jones as Mrs. Reynolds

â€¢ Parker Pereira as Brian

Ticket Prices for The Wickhams, Christmas at Pemberley

Opening Night: $20.00

Friday Nights: Adult $24.00/ Senior Student $22.00

Saturday Nights: Adult $26.00 / Senior Student $24.00

Matinees: $24.00

Thursday Night: $20.00

Photo Credit: Jennifer Stewart