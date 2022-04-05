Stolen Shakespeare Guild Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! This Month
The production runs April 15 – May 1, 2022, at the Arts Fort Worth.
Stolen Shakespeare Guild, Fort Worth's classical theater company, will present Something Rotten with book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O' Farrell and music and lyrics by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick. The production runs April 15 - May 1, 2022, at the Arts Fort Worth (Formerly the Fort Worth Community Arts Center) in the Sanders Theater. Something Rotten is directed by Nathan Autrey with music direction by Lauren Morgan and choreography by Ashley Tysor.
Tickets are available at our website, www.stolenshakespeareguild.org. / Ticket price range $20.00 - $28.00 / Performance location is at Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St. Fort Worth, TX 76107.
The Cast:
Keith J. Warren as Nick Bottom
Aaron Kozak as Shakespeare
Rylan Oaks as Nigel Bottom
Sarah Powell as Bea
Samantha Snow* as Portia
Steven Young as Nostradamus
Robert Bradford Smith as Brother Jeremiah
Kirk Corley as Lord Clapham
Garrett Hollowell as Shylock
Joshua Hawkins as Minstrel
Andrew Bullard as Tom Snout
Jarrett Self as Peter Quince
Caleb Ross as Robin
Ensemble: Bridget Andersen, Maddison Brandley, Morgan Dayley, Devon Harper, Saffron Makoutz*, Ashley Tysor, and Janessa Whitlock
*Denotes SSG Acting Ensemble Membership