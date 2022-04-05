Stolen Shakespeare Guild Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! This Month

Stolen Shakespeare Guild, Fort Worth's classical theater company, will present Something Rotten with book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O' Farrell and music and lyrics by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick. The production runs April 15 - May 1, 2022, at the Arts Fort Worth (Formerly the Fort Worth Community Arts Center) in the Sanders Theater. Something Rotten is directed by Nathan Autrey with music direction by Lauren Morgan and choreography by Ashley Tysor.

Tickets are available at our website, www.stolenshakespeareguild.org. / Ticket price range $20.00 - $28.00 / Performance location is at Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St. Fort Worth, TX 76107.

The Cast:

Keith J. Warren as Nick Bottom

Aaron Kozak as Shakespeare

Rylan Oaks as Nigel Bottom

Sarah Powell as Bea

Samantha Snow* as Portia

Steven Young as Nostradamus

Robert Bradford Smith as Brother Jeremiah

Kirk Corley as Lord Clapham

Garrett Hollowell as Shylock

Joshua Hawkins as Minstrel

Andrew Bullard as Tom Snout

Jarrett Self as Peter Quince

Caleb Ross as Robin

Ensemble: Bridget Andersen, Maddison Brandley, Morgan Dayley, Devon Harper, Saffron Makoutz*, Ashley Tysor, and Janessa Whitlock

*Denotes SSG Acting Ensemble Membership