Stage West to Present Prism Movement Theater's EVERYTHING WILL BE FINE

The dance/theater piece will be shown September 3-27.

Stage West has announced that it will be presenting Prism Movement Theater's moving, unique, and socially-distanced dance/theater production of Everything Will Be Fine from September 3-27.

Everything Will Be Fine, which had a highly successful, sold-out run in Dallas in July, is about a woman learning how to deal with a new world and her well-meaning (if slightly clueless) friends after experiencing an unthinkable loss. The piece, which is told entirely with music and dance, moves the young woman and her friends through the stage area, lit partly by flashing car lights, in this taut 45-minute experience. As she learns to bring joy out of a tragic situation, we learn that to accept our loss and embrace our present circumstances, we'll have to take it one dance at a time. Stage West audiences should find it both moving and uplifting, an unforgettable evening of theatre.

This remarkable 45-minute piece is presented as a spirited drive in theater experience. Their ushers, staff and performers will be wearing masks and obeying social distancing guidelines to ensure safety during the performance. The venue will be a parking lot at Texas Wesleyan University (details on the lot will be given to patrons at a later time), and the audience will be limited to 20 cars.

After entering the parking lot, patrons will be led to their assigned parking spots, all spaced away from each other to encourage social distancing. Once parked, they remain in their car as they tune in to a specific radio station for announcements and music. Once the show is finished ushers will be available to help guide guests out of the parking lot safely.

Everything Will Be Fine was written by Zoe Kerr, produced and co-directed by Prism's Jeff Colangelo, and choreographed and co-directed by Kwame Lilly. The cast stars Kelsey Milbourn, acclaimed in the title role in Stage West's Ada and the Engine last February, along with Mitchell Stephens (seen at Stage West in Beyond Therapy and Bedroom Farce), Ania Lyons, Lauren Floyd, Rai Barnard, and Thorn Hughes.

Prism Movement Theater was founded by Jeff Colangelo and Katy Tye after meeting and collaborating at Southern Methodist University. Jeff, a fight choreographer, and Katy, an acrobat and dancer found that their particular movement aesthetics could be combined to create entire narratives without using any words.

Prism Movement Theater aims to provide quality movement theater born of ensemble-based work; emphasizing community outreach, education, and diversity in their work.

Everything Will Be Fine will run Thursday through Sunday nights at 8:15 (the lot will be open by 7:30) from September 3-27. Admission is $40 per car. There will be no restrooms available at the venue.

Watch the trailer below:

