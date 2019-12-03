Stage West Presents M.A.D.E. Holiday Edition December 15

Stage West is proud to present its 7th annual M.A.D.E. fundraiser, the Holiday Edition of our beloved indoor festival, featuring Music, Arts&Crafts, Drinks, & Eats with local origins. Take advantage and holiday shop for unique local gifts!

Sunday, December 15, 2019, from noon to 5:00 (season subscribers get early admission from 11:00 to noon), at Stage West Theatre, 821-823 W. Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth 76104

Featuring Sarah Rogerson (cello), Johnny Case (piano), and Jordan Jones (cello).

Participating artists include Annalisa McLaughlin, Art by the Andes, Artwork by Kristy Jarvis, Catherine Page Snow, Dawn Oxendine, Designs by Delana, Elizabeth Schowachert Art LLC, Eureka Artisan, Fazzari Flowers, Hello Henny, Ina Crowe, Jewelry Studio, J Grumbling Handmade Jewelry, Kiiing Creations, Kris Hundt, Maggie Allyson and Beth Stribling, and many more.

Drink: Sample all of the local beers and international wines we sell in the Lobby Cafe. (Breweries include Pegasus City Brewing, HopFusion, and Rahr & Sons).

Eats: We will have an abundance of food samples from the Lobby Café, and other area eateries.

Plus: Activities for the kids, including face painting, an ornament-making station, and rock painting studio.

Also - Raffle-mania, with prizes from ranging from gorgeous jewelry and luxurious scarves to exciting theatre and restaurant packages, there will be something for everyone to covet! Tickets will be $5 for one or $20 for 5 chances to win these super prizes. All raffle proceeds (and door admission) support Stage West.

Pricing: A suggested $10; kids under 10 are free.

All proceeds benefit Stage West, a 501(c)3 organization.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You