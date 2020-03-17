Stage West Has Announced Upcoming Cancellations

Stage West Executive Producer Dana Schultes has released the following statement regarding upcoming cancellations:

The Stage West Board of Directors has met to discuss the rapidly evolving situation with regard to our production of The Children and other events scheduled at the theatre. In accordance with the Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) recommendation to cancel all public gatherings until April 20, 2020, Stage West will be closed to the public after this weekend's remaining two performances and until the date recommended by TCPH. We will continue to monitor city, county and CDC recommendations and will inform you of any updates via email and social media. Again, the March 14 and 15 performances of The Children will continue as scheduled.

The following options are available for those who have already purchased tickets to the remaining The Children performances. Unless you are trying to book tickets for the Sunday March 15 performance, please wait until Tuesday or after to donate/exchange/refund. Please remember, transferring your ticket to a donation supports Stage West and we appreciate your consideration. The loss of ticket sales will be painful. We are also in the midst of our annual fund drive. The timing couldn't be worse. The public good is most important, however.

Donate your ticket. As a nonprofit arts organization, Stage West Theatre relies on the audience we serve. By donating your tickets, you are providing vital support for theatre that inspires and enriches our community. Please consider donating your tickets back and receive a donation receipt by contacting the Box Office at boxoffice@stagewest.org.

Exchange your tickets to an upcoming performance. We are happy to exchange your tickets for one of the many upcoming 2019-20 season performances, based on availability. Contact the Box Office at boxoffice@stagewest.org to exchange your tickets. Our season closes September 26, 2020.

Ask for a refund for any performances that are canceled by contacting the Box Office at boxoffice@stagewest.org.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to our Box Office at 817-784-9378. Thank you, as always, for your continued loyalty and support.





