Spotlight: XANADU at Uptown Players

Uptown Players is thrilled to present Xanadu, the campy, high-energy roller-disco musical that promises to bring neon lights, leg warmers, and a whole lot of fun to the Kalita Humphreys Theater from April 25 through May 4, 2025.

Based on the cult classic 1980 film starring Olivia Newton-John, Xanadu is a hilarious, self-aware, and over-the-top adventure where Greek muses descend from Mount Olympus to inspire an artist to create the ultimate roller disco. With an infectious ELO and John Farrar score featuring hits like Magic, Suddenly, All Over the World, and Xanadu, this show is a must-see celebration of 80s nostalgia, romance, and pure theatrical joy.



Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the original film or a newcomer ready for a night of laughs, music, and roller-skating magic, Xanadu delivers an unforgettable, feel-good ride. Don’t miss your chance to see this over-the-top musical in all its glitz and glory!



