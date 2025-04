Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Discover your passion at SummerStage! Our expert Teaching Artists offer a wide array of classes for students aged 6-18.

SummerStage has week-long camps available in both half-day and full-day options. There is also a two-week production for teens 14 – 18 years old. Each camp will focus on a different skill; such as singing, dancing, acting, playwriting, and technical theater.

Comments