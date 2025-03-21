Spotlight: BROADWAY OUR WAY at Uptown Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join an unforgettable evening where revelry meets harmony, tradition meets modernity, and every performance is fit for royalty. Dust off your crowns and prepare to be enchanted as Uptown Players announces the return of its beloved annual fundraiser, Broadway Our Way, with an all-new production brimming with creativity, theatrical magic, and a hint of

royal mischief. This year, audiences will be transported to a Gay Renaissance Faire where show tunes take on a whole new dimension of fun before transitioning to an epic, show-stopping Act 2 finale.



Directed and written by B.J. Cleveland, with music direction by Adam C. Wright and Kelley Poche Rodriguez, and choreography by Alli Betsill, the show reimagines iconic musical numbers with bold twists, unexpected mashups, and a touch of ye olde camp.



Get ready for everything from rousing reinterpretations of Cabaret, Rent, and Pippin to exhilarating renditions of modern hits like Something Rotten, Groundhog Day, and The Notebook. With knights, jesters, and musical surprises around every corner, Broadway Our Way brings together tradition and innovation in a way only Uptown Players can.



The extraordinary cast includes Erin Bowman, Tim Brawner, B.J. Cleveland, Peter DiCesare, Stephanie Felton, Ryan Michael Friedman, Brian Hathaway, Jacob Hemsath, Quintin Jones Jr., Elizabeth Kensek, Linda Leonard, Laura Lites, Gena Loe, David Lugo, Joanna Nchekwube, Seth Paden, Thomas Renner, Sara Shelby-Martin, Amy Stevenson, Kylie Stewart, Carlos Strudwick, Danny Vanegas, Brett Warner, Paul J. Williams, and Clayton Younkin.

Dates: March 27 – March 30, 2025• Venue: Kalita Humphreys Theatre• Address:

3636 Turtle Creek Blvd., Dallas, TX 75219• Price: $40 - $65For tickets and more

information, click the link below or call 214-219-2718

