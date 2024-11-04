Spotlight: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Irving Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Irving Arts Center will present A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, through November 16, 2024 at Irving Arts Center.



Set in 1900 Sweden, A Little Night Music explores the tangled web of affairs centered around actress, Desirée Armfeldt, and the men who love her: a lawyer by the name of Fredrik Egerman and the Count Carl-Magnus Malcom.

When the traveling actress performs in Fredrik's town, the estranged lovers' passion rekindles. This strikes a flurry of jealousy and suspicion between Desirée; Fredrik; Fredrick's wife, Anne; Desirée's current lover, the Count; and the Count's wife, Charlotte. Both men – as well as their jealous wives – agree to join Desirée and her family for a weekend in the country at Desirée's mother's estate. With everyone in one place, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises.

A hilariously witty and heartbreakingly moving musical with a score that includes “Send in the Clowns.”

