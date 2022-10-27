Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Special Offer: SLEUTH at Garland Civic Theatre

Special Offer: Audiences are loving the classic suspense thriller at Garland Civic Theatre.

Dallas News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 27, 2022  

Garland Civic Theatre is presenting the classic suspense thriller "SLEUTH" by Anthony Shaffer, directed by Aimee Thibodeaux, onstage now running through November 6, 2022, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Sundays, 2:30 p.m.


Tickets available at www.garlandcivic.org

A man who loves games and theater invites his wife's lover to meet him, setting up a battle of wits with potentially deadly results. The two men play out a deadly game of cat and mouse in this celebrated suspense thriller. A long-running Tony Award winner, this classic mystery unfolds in a cozy English manor home. The elaborate game-playing that takes place in Sleuth is indicative of its most important theme: deception.

Garland Civic Theatre is the longest-running community theatre in D/FW. Located at the Granville Arts Center on 300 N. Fifth Street in Garland, TX. The Small Theatre seats 200 with state-of-the-art sound and lighting equipment. Wine and concessions are sold before the show and during intermission.


Join them for Steel Magnolias Dec. 2-18, 2022 - A Few Good Men Jan. 27 - Feb. 12, 2023
Meteor Shower by Steve Martin March 10-26, 2023 and Snapshots April 28 - May 14, 2022
For more information visit www.garlandcivic.org.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards
submissions close in


Palanaki Community Outreach With Urban Arts Collective Partners For Urban Arts CINDERELLA Photo
Palanaki Community Outreach With Urban Arts Collective Partners For Urban Arts' CINDERELLA Production
Dallas' premiere urban theater, Urban Arts Center (UAC), partners with Palanaki Community Outreach for their youth-centered production of Cinderella. Palanaki Community Outreach is a guiding light to provide a safe and loving environment for children. They recognize that early physical, cognitive, social, and emotional developments are an important beginning to a lifetime of success.
LEGALLY BLONDE Comes To Dallas, January 19-21 Photo
LEGALLY BLONDE Comes To Dallas, January 19-21
America's favorite blonde, Elle Woods, is ready to prove who's in charge (again) as Legally Blonde - The Musical comes to the AT&T Performing Arts Center's Winspear Opera House in Dallas for 4 performance(s) January 19 through the 21.
North Texas Performing Arts to Stage 100th Performance of SCROOGE, THE MUSICAL! Photo
North Texas Performing Arts to Stage 100th Performance of SCROOGE, THE MUSICAL!
North Texas Performing Arts announces that closing night of this year's run of its annual Christmas show will mark their 100th performance of Scrooge, the Musical for the theatre troupe and for Plano resident Darrell Rodenbaugh who has played the title role of 'Scrooge' since the tradition began in 2011.
Soul Rep Theatre Company Presents TRAVISVILLE in December Photo
Soul Rep Theatre Company Presents TRAVISVILLE in December
In December, Soul Rep Theatre Company will kick-off its 2022-2023 season – TO DALLAS, WITH LOVE – with Dallas native, celebrated television/film actor and playwright, William Jackson Harper’s searing drama, TRAVISVILLE, inspired by Jim Schutze’s book, “The Accommodation.”

From This Author - BWW Special Offer


Special Offer: TWELFTH NIGHT at Spotlighters TheatreSpecial Offer: TWELFTH NIGHT at Spotlighters Theatre
October 27, 2022

Perhaps Shakespeare's most beloved comedy, Twelfth Night (or, What You Will) will debut at Spotlighters Theatre, 817 St. Paul Street in Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday, October 28, 2022, and runs through November 13th.
Special Offer: SLEUTH at Garland Civic TheatreSpecial Offer: SLEUTH at Garland Civic Theatre
October 27, 2022

Garland Civic Theatre is presenting the classic suspense thriller 'SLEUTH' by Anthony Shaffer, directed by Aimee Thibodeaux, onstage now running through November 6, 2022, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Sundays, 2:30 p.m.
Special Offer: ICHABOD: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW at Creative CauldronSpecial Offer: ICHABOD: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW at Creative Cauldron
October 26, 2022

Special Offer: Let's HEADOFF to Sleepy Hollow...
Special Offer: FADE at RRUUC BuildingSpecial Offer: FADE at RRUUC Building
October 25, 2022

Special Offer: Catch Fade by Tanya Saracho at Unexpected Stage. Unexpected Stage Company will present Fade, directed by Dylan Arredondo, featuring Michael Burgos and Camila Calderon, October 20 - November 1.
Special Offer: SPIEGELTENT at Charleston Gaillard CenterSpecial Offer: SPIEGELTENT at Charleston Gaillard Center
October 25, 2022

Special Offer: Experience Charleston's first ever Spiegeltent December 2022. Be transported to an early 1900s, much loved European attraction without ever leaving Charleston's Historic District - a glittering and awe-inspiring Spiegeltent - only on the grounds of the Charleston Gaillard Center!