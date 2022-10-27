Special Offer: SLEUTH at Garland Civic Theatre
Special Offer: Audiences are loving the classic suspense thriller at Garland Civic Theatre.
Garland Civic Theatre is presenting the classic suspense thriller "SLEUTH" by Anthony Shaffer, directed by Aimee Thibodeaux, onstage now running through November 6, 2022, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Sundays, 2:30 p.m.
Tickets available at www.garlandcivic.org
A man who loves games and theater invites his wife's lover to meet him, setting up a battle of wits with potentially deadly results. The two men play out a deadly game of cat and mouse in this celebrated suspense thriller. A long-running Tony Award winner, this classic mystery unfolds in a cozy English manor home. The elaborate game-playing that takes place in Sleuth is indicative of its most important theme: deception.
Garland Civic Theatre is the longest-running community theatre in D/FW. Located at the Granville Arts Center on 300 N. Fifth Street in Garland, TX. The Small Theatre seats 200 with state-of-the-art sound and lighting equipment. Wine and concessions are sold before the show and during intermission.
Join them for Steel Magnolias Dec. 2-18, 2022 - A Few Good Men Jan. 27 - Feb. 12, 2023
Meteor Shower by Steve Martin March 10-26, 2023 and Snapshots April 28 - May 14, 2022
For more information visit www.garlandcivic.org.
