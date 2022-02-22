Sigur Ros At The Winspear Opera House On Sale This Friday

The Icelandic art-rock band from Reykjavik, Sigur Ros will be in Dallas for one night only at the Winspear Opera House on Wednesday, May 25. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Sigur Rós today announce the first dates of an extensive world tour, their first in nearly five years, taking in Mexico, Canada and the United States this spring and summer. Tickets are on sale at 10am local time on Friday 25 February via sigurros.com/tour. More dates will follow.

The band are in the process of writing and recording their first new studio album since 2013's Kveikur and will air new songs at the shows, alongside material drawn from their acclaimed 25 year discography. Sigur Rós founding members Jónsi and Georg Holm are joined in the studio and on tour by former member Kjartan Sveinsson, who is rejoining the band almost a decade after stepping away to focus on other projects.

Sigur Rós - World Tour 2022

Sat. 4/30 - Festival Vaivén, Mexico

Tue. 5/3 - Citibanamex Auditorium, Monterrey

Thu. 5/5 - Auditorio Telmex Guadalajara

Mon. 5/9 Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC

Wed. 5/11 Theater of the Clouds - Portland, OR

Fri. 5/13 Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

Tue. 5/17 Frost Amphitheater - Stanford, CA

Thu. 5/19 Shrine Auditorium - Los Angeles, CA

Mon. 5/23 ACL Live at the Moody Theater - Austin TX

Tue. 5/24 ACL Live at the Moody Theater - Austin TX

Wed. 5/25 Winspear Opera House - Dallas, TX

Fri. 5/27 Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre - Atlanta, GA

Sat. 5/28 Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

Tue. 5/31 State Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

Wed. 6/1 Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI

Fri. 6/3 Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI

Sat. 6/4 Auditorium Theatre - Chicago, IL

Mon. 6/6 The Anthem - Washington, D.C.

Tue. 6/7 The Met Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

Wed. 6/8 Wang Theatre - Boston, MA

Fri. 6/10 Place des Arts - Montreal, QC

Sat. 6/11 Meridian Hall - Toronto, ON

Tue. 6/14 Kings Theatre - Brooklyn, NY

Fri. 6/17 Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

Sat. 6/18 Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

Sigur Rós are one of the most successful bands of recent times and one of Iceland's most successful acts of all time, with six number ones in their home country and a trio of Platinum albums globally. In the years since Kveikur, the band launched the 'Liminal' soundbaths and endless playlists, built around blissed-out re-imaginings of moments from Sigur Rós's catalogue both familiar and obscure. In 2020 they released the almost mythical 'lost' recordings Odin's Raven Magic, an orchestral album originally made nearly two decades prior. The band have also reissued their albums Agætis Byrjun, Takk, ( ), Með suð i eyrum við spilum endalaust and Valtari on their own label, Krunk. Alongside this, frontman Jónsi has released two solo albums, Shiver, featuring contributions from A. G. Cook, Robyn and Liz Fraser, and the surprise album Obsidian which coincided with his solo art exhibition at the Tanya Bonakdar Gallery in New York City.