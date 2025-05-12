SheDFW Arts Unveils Lineup For Second Annual Summer Theater Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SheDFW Arts has revealed the official selections for its second annual SheDFW Summer Theater Festival. The festival, dedicated to amplifying the voices of women, trans, and non-binary playwrights and theater artists from Texas and the central U.S., will run from August 2-10, 2025, at the University of Texas Arlington's Studio Theatre.

This year's festival will showcase four compelling new productions, including two musicals and two plays, each ready to captivate audiences with bold voices and unforgettable, deeply resonant stories:

Omen: A new musical by Jocelyn Moen. Omen transports five of Shakespeare's iconic heroines from their plays to a magical island. With only one day of freedom, they must decide whether to return to their predetermined stories or forge new paths, exploring the limits of imagination and creator.

Bl!nk: A new musical by Grace Ward and Elke Myers. This vibrant femme-powered musical comedy follows two best friends who create a revolutionary dating app, exploring the complexities of ambition, technology, and modern friendship.

Camp Contrition: A play by Hadley Shipley. Dive into the unsettling secrets of a Christian summer camp as four campers uncover truths that will challenge their beliefs and bonds.

First: A new play by Joey Banks and Vee Council. First follows the intertwined stories of Emily Bren and Thea Ross navigating their burgeoning relationship at a conservative university, and the student election committee grappling with the political and personal fallout when Emily unexpectedly emerges as the frontrunner for student body president.

Both musicals in this year's SheDFW Festival are sponsored and co-produced by Rebecca Lowrey of MusicalWriters.com.

"We are incredibly proud to present this diverse and thought-provoking lineup for our second SheDFW Summer Theater Festival," said Danielle DeMatteo, Artistic Director of SheNYC Arts. "The talent in Texas is extraordinary, and these four shows are a testament to the powerful, innovative work being created by underrepresented voices in our industry. We're also deeply grateful for the support of MusicalWriters.com in bringing our two new musicals to the stage. We can't wait for audiences to experience all these stories at the UTA Studio Theatre this August."

The SheDFW Summer Theater Festival provides a vital platform for playwrights to see their work fully staged, offering comprehensive production support that includes theater rental, technical equipment, a creative stipend, and marketing assistance. SheDFW's mission is to foster gender equity in the arts by providing a stage for playwrights who have been historically excluded from development opportunities.

Ticket Information: Tickets for the 2025 SheDFW Summer Theater Festival are scheduled to go on sale starting June 16, 2025. Please note this date is subject to change.

