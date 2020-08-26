Sarah Ruhl's DEAR ELIZABETH is Next Up at MainStage Irving-Las Colinas

DEAR ELIZABETH will be streamed October 3 – 10, 2020.

With the health and safety of performers and patrons of greatest importance, the MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board of Directors has replaced the previously scheduled production of the large-cast play Inherit the Wind with Sarah Ruhl's beautiful work Dear Elizabeth. Directed by Michael Serrecchia and starring real-life married couple Kristin McCollum and Rob McCollum, the two-person, full-length play will be available for "on demand" streaming from Saturday, October 3 through Sunday, October 10. Access codes are $19 (single) and $29 (group/family) and are on sale now at www.MainStageIrving.com. MainStage subscribers, sponsors and donors, as well as and Inherit the Wind single ticket buyers, will be contacted soon about how to secure their access codes to stream Dear Elizabeth.

Based on the compiled letters between poets Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Bishop, in Dear Elizabeth, Sarah Ruhl expresses the beauty in simple correspondence. Brought to life by reading Words in Air: The Complete Correspondence Between Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell, Ruhl maps the relationship of the two poets from first meeting to an abbreviated affair and the turmoil of their lives in between.

MainStage Board President Clayton Cunningham explains, "Building on the success of our July virtual production of An Act of God, this is our second adventure into the world of streaming. To pull this off safely, our board has chosen another small cast show to ensure the safety of our actors and production team." Cunningham continues, "We look forward to partnering with the team at the Irving Arts Center again to produce another high-quality streaming experience for our patrons to enjoy."

"I think Dear Elizabeth is very much on point with the world we currently find ourselves in," Serrecchia explains. "Here you have two people communicating their thoughts and journeys through letters and notes just as we now find ourselves with our only connection being Zoom, FaceTime, and emails. While we may not get to be in the presence of our friends and family during these tumultuous times, we still share our thoughts and feelings with them remotely. We now find ourselves returning to the age of long-distance friendships and relationships - the very essence of what this piece embodies."

Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the MainStage's administrative office (972-594-6104 • info@irvingtheatre.org) or Irving Arts Center Box Office (972-252-2787). MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.

