SUGAR SKULL! A DÍA DE MUERTOS MUSICAL ADVENTURE Announces National Tour Cast

SUGAR SKULL! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure is a touring bilingual/bicultural musical for young audiences and families that uses traditional regional music and dance from Mexico to tell the story of twelve-year-old Vita Flores.

Vita thinks her family has gone loco planning a celebration for deceased loved ones. Why throw a party for the dead? But when a spirited candy skeleton suddenly springs to life, Vita finds herself on a magical, musical journey to unravel the true meaning of Día de Muertos. Meet Sugar Skull, a charismatic skeleton with a secret or two. With her skeletal new friend, Vita dances with ancient ancestors, sings with a sorrowful sorceress, escapes the trickster Chaneques, and even meets the famous Catrina Calavera. But can this clever youth gather the missing pieces needed for her family ofrenda before it’s too late?

Developed by Rhythm of the Arts, Gregory Jafari Van Acker, Sinuhé Padilla, and Elena Aráoz, with Mexico Beyond Mariachi, SUGAR SKULL! is a joyous, heartfelt adventure that delves into the rich, tuneful traditions of Día de Muertos. Featuring a company of gifted actors and dancers, this colorful stage production is the perfect fall entertainment for youth and family audiences alike.

The cast will include Valeria Aceves as Sugar Skull, Yuliana Sleme as Vita Flores, Brenda Flores as Mamá/Abuela, Felicia B. Avalos as Marigold/La Bruja and Christopher Cortez as Ancestor/Chaneque.

About the creative team:

Valeria Aceves (ella/they/she) is a proud Mexican actor and Neighborhood Playhouse graduate. Credits include Rock of Ages (Wolfie Award for Best Newcomer), Boys Will Be Dogs, and most recently, Book Of Wonder. A preschool teacher by day and babysitter by night, Valeria combines artistic passion with inspiring young audiences. This performance honors their abuela.

Yuliana Sleme (she/her) began with Mexico's "Mosca Morada Teatro" in productions like Beauty and the Beast and Little Shop of Horrors. NY credits include "Abandon All Hope" and "Pieces of People." Film work spans "Death on The Border" (Amazon) to "Poker Face" (Peacock), earning Best Actress awards at multiple festivals.

Brenda Flores (she/her) is a Los Angeles-based actor, dancer, and choreographer bridging tradition and imagination. Starting Mexican Folklore at 16, she toured internationally with Ballet Folklorico de Mexico de Amalia Hernández. As Disney Treasure's inaugural cast member, she developed Plaza de Coco, portraying multiple characters including the spirited dancer Marisol of Santa Cecilia.

Felicia B. Avalos (she/her) is a dynamic tejana storyteller and educator based in NYC. Her original works, blending cultural heritage and social activism, have graced stages in DC, Judson Church, Australia, and New Jersey. She worked with Mexican American artist/activist Guillermo Gómez-Peña and performed in his exhibit,

“Mexican (IN) Documentado”. Avalos holds an MFA in dance from The George Washington University and an MA in Arts Politics from NYU. She was guest choreographer at George Washington University in ‘23 and at Lamar University in ‘25. She began with Mexico Beyond Mariachi in ‘22 and this is her 3rd year touring with SUGAR SKULL!

Christopher Cortez (he/him) is a California native who began his Folklorico training at 17 yrs old in Righetti High's The Marimba Band and Ballet Folklorico group and then continued at Allan Hancock College where he graduated in 2011 with an AA in Fine Arts: Dance. In 2012 Cortez relocated to NYC and has since performed with Calpulli Mexican Dance Co, Ballet Nepantla, 360° Dance Co and Mexico Beyond Mariachi and for music artists such as Lila Downs and Los Tigres del Norte. Christopher graduated in 2015 from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater with a Certificate in Dance as well as from Massage Therapy in 2021 from San Diego's Pacific College of Health & Science.

Rhythm of the arts was founded in 2005 in NYC to provide a platform for culturally specific performing arts companies to reach greater audiences. We celebrate authentic storytelling, multi-disciplinary and cross-cultural collaborations, and live music.