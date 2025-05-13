STOMP and More Set for Coppell Arts Center 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Coppell Arts Center has revealed its 2025-2026 presenting season, Your Night. Your Show. Your Moment!, with eight award-winning shows. This season is a celebration of the timeless and contemporary, the spirit of the past with the momentum of the future. From the raw energy of STOMP to the nostalgic charm of The Dreamboats, the 2025-2026 season has something for everyone. Be moved by the powerful performance of AXIS Dance Company and Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, laugh and sing along with The Bacon Brothers, and embrace the holiday spirit with Christmas in Killarney. Bring the whole family to be amazed by Gazillion Bubble Show and the dazzling Wizard of Oz on Ice.

Tickets go on sale beginning Tuesday, May 13, at 10 AM. Tickets can be purchased for individual shows, or patrons can save by purchasing four or more shows with the Build Your Own Ticket Package, which allows subscribers to build a customized ticket package that features eligible Center presented season shows. Each package includes a 10% discount on ticket prices.



2025-2026 SEASON OVERVIEW



AXIS DANCE COMPANY: ECOS

October 3, 2025 | 8 PM

AXIS Dance Company presents Ecos: a triple-bill that celebrates the full scope and strength of disability dance artistry. For over 35 years, AXIS has toured innovative productions with high-profile choreographers that redefine dance and disability across the country and world. The evening includes works from award-winning Spanish choreographer Jorge Crecis, celebrated Bay Area artist and designer dazaun soleyn, and AXIS Artistic Director Nadia Adame. Across these diverse artistic perspectives, Ecos unveils the many complex layers of the human experience to illuminate the core of what moves us forward.

THE BACON BROTHERS

October 24, 2025 | 7:30 PM

For The Bacon Brothers, music is all about exploration. The siblings, Kevin Bacon, known worldwide as an A-list Hollywood actor, and Michael Bacon, celebrated as an Emmy-winning composer, have spent the better part of three decades creating their own mix of folk, rock, soul, and country music. They call that diverse sound "forosoco," and it's taken them around the world, from headlining gigs in Japan to American performances at iconic venues like Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, and Gruene Hall. Don't miss your chance to experience these sharp songwriters and cinematic storytellers!

CHRISTMAS IN KILLARNEY

December 7, 2025 | 2 PM & 6 PM

This holiday season, your family is invited to journey across the pond for a visit to the old Irish village of Killarney! This special concert overflows with holiday traditions and features your favorite Christmas songs. But that's not all! You'll also witness Irish dancers leaping through the air and tapping along to the music and harmonies of the season. This trip to the Emerald Isle will show what it means to celebrate Christmas the “Irish” way - where some of the most iconic Christmas traditions originated.

STOMP

January 11, 2026 | 3 PM & 7 PM

STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, utterly unique, and appeals to audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered an armful of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show. As the Boston Globe says, “If you haven't seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!” STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW

January 24, 2026| 1 PM & 7 PM

January 25, 2026| 1 PM & 6 PM

Prepare to be amazed by the world-famous Gazillion Bubble Show! This mind-blowing show combines the beauty of bubble artistry, the wonders of soapy science, and interactive musical fun for the whole family. With mesmerizing bubble magic, immersive lights and lasers, and high-energy music, it's a spellbinding experience for all ages. The remarkable fusion of art, science, and entertainment has captivated audiences worldwide, making this show an international sensation. Don't let this opportunity pass you by - come and be part of the spectacular celebration of bubbles, science, and family fun at the Gazillion Bubble Show!

WIZARD OF OZ ON ICE

March 15, 2026 | 2 PM & 6 PM

Experience the enchantment of The Wizard of Oz like never before with our dazzling ice show! Watch as world-renowned professional skating champions bring this beloved tale to life on ice, combining breathtaking performances with interactive elements for audiences of all ages. From Dorothy's iconic journey down the Yellow Brick Road to the magical encounters with the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion, every moment is filled with mesmerizing choreography and stunning visuals. It's an unforgettable experience that will leave you spellbound!

THE DREAMBOATS

March 27, 2026 | 8 PM

Dive into a musical time machine with The Dreamboats as they bring back the magic of classic, original rock 'n' roll! Infusing the timeless sounds of the 50s and 60s with a fresh, contemporary energy, this Canadian quartet promises an evening of non-stop dancing, nostalgic melodies, and electrifying entertainment. From the spirited rhythms of Chuck Berry to the infectious charm of The Wonders, The Dreamboats offer a revival of the golden age of rock 'n' roll that will have you falling in love with these classic tunes all over again. Experience the heartthrob appeal and electric energy reminiscent of icons like Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, and more, brought to life by these charismatic performers.

CALPULLI MEXICAN DANCE COMPANY: DÍA DE MUERTOS

May 2, 2026 | 2 PM & 7:30 PM

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company's performances are like the traditions of Mexico: colorful, passionate, and inviting. Don't miss their performance of Día de Muertos, a timeless love story that spans the boundary between the living and the departed. This captivating show is full of Mexican tradition told entirely through folk and classical music and dance. Calpulli Mexican Dance Company performances celebrate the rich, regional dance traditions of Mexico's diverse cultural history, interpreted through its charismatic and unique artistic vision.

Comments

Best Costume Design - Live Standings Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her - 22% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 13% Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical - 8% Vote Now!