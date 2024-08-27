SHUCKED Tickets On Sale August 30 At Broadway Dallas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America have announced that tickets for Shucked, the Tony Award winning musical comedy will go on sale Friday, August 30 for performances December 3-15 at the Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024/2025 Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning musical theater on its ear and is offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by 2023 Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award winner and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director). Shucked is produced by Mike Bosner and Jason Owen.

The Grammy Award nominated Shucked – Original Broadway Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms and CD HERE. The album is produced by Jason Howland, Billy Jay Stein, and the show's composers Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark.

Individual tickets for Shucked will be available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2728. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org. Please visit BroadwayDallas.org to view the Shucked performance schedule

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More