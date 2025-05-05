SHUCKED National Tour To Make Bass Hall Debut This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for SHUCKED, the Tony Award-winning musical comedy at Bass Performance Hall, will go on sale Friday, May 9 at 10am. This new and original show sure to a-maize comes to Bass Hall in a limited engagement July 29 – August 3 as the final show of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two country music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. SHUCKED is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. SHUCKED is turning musical theater on its ear and offering a kernel of hope.

SHUCKED features a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score by Grammy Award winners, Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Mineral Wells native Shane McAnally, and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien.

The cast includes Miki Abraham (Shucked on Broadway) as Lulu, Tyler Joseph Ellis (HBO's The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Storyteller 2, Maya Lagerstam (The Gospel According to Heather) as Storyteller 1, Mike Nappi (Darling Grenadine) as Peanut, Jake Odmark (Kinky Boots) as Beau, Quinn VanAntwerp (Shucked on Broadway) as Gordy and Danielle Wade (“Cady” in the Mean Girls National Tour) as Maizy.





