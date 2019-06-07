SHREK JR. Opens At Artisan Center Theater

Artisan Children's Theater proudly presents SHREK JR. at its 148 seat Second Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs Saturday, June 8, 2019 through Saturday, July 13, 2019. Performances are Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturdays at 10:00am and 12:00pm. Additional 2:00pm performances on June 13, 20 and 25. Reserved seating tickets are $7.00 for children 12 and under and $13.00 for adults. The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.

Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek The Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning Dreamworks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. It's a "big bright beautiful world" as everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.

Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he's handed a task - if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona's love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn't be complete without a few twists and turns along the way.

A.C.T. MAKES LEARNING FUN!

Artisan Children's Theater now provides STUDY GUIDES for educational trips and groups to assist in classroom discussions. Call the A.C.T. box office to book your field trip today! (Group rates available for 15 or more.)

THE CAST:

**Understudy for Shrek

***Understudy for Dragon





