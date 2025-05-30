SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE FALLEN SOUFFLE is Coming to Stage West

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stage West will present the regional premiere of Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Fallen Souffle, the second part of a delightful trilogy by David MacGregor. Performances begin June 12, 2025.

It’s the eve of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee - but her son, the playboy Prince of Wales, and French chef Auguste Escoffier have just turned up at 221B Baker Street in the thick of scandal and blackmail. Royal vice, priceless gems, and gourmet food abound in this new action-packed whodunit. Noted sleuth Sherlock Holmes reunites with his beloved Irene Adler and his partner Dr. Watson for their tastiest and most bizarre case yet.

The production will run from June 12-June 29, 2025.

SPECIAL EVENTS:



• Opening Night Reception: Saturday, June 14 following evening performance

• ASL Interpreted Performance: Thursday, June 26

• Post-Show Conversations:

• Sat eve Jun 21, with playwright David MacGregor

• Fri Jun 27, with director Jay Duffer

