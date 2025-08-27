Rover To Present Thriller DOUBLE CUT In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rover Dramawerks continues its 25th Anniversary Season with Alfred Shaugnessy’s thriller Double Cut, running September 11–27 at the Cox Playhouse (1517 H Avenue, Plano). Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 pm, and Saturdays at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

Diamond heiress Olivia Prescott (Bryn Hottman) is thrown into turmoil when an enigmatic stranger (Aidan Fenton) arrives at her villa, claiming to be her long-dead brother Ward. He seems to know every detail of their childhood, and his papers confirm his identity. Yet Olivia insists with mounting hysteria that he is an imposter. Her uncle Charles (Scott Hickman) and local police inspector Comisario Vargas (Ana Ortega-Williams) are convinced otherwise. Is Olivia losing her mind—or concealing a dangerous secret? And what about the £10 million in missing diamonds?

The cast also features Andy Beckman as Carlos, Lucia Welch as Elaine Whitman, and Danni Schwartz as Maria/Guard.

The production is directed by Sara Jones, with Andie Pace as assistant director and Katy Hill as stage manager. The design team includes Kerra Sims (costumes), Jessi Morris (props), Reagan Wren (scenic painting), Bill Wash (master carpenter), Geof Dail (sound), and Catherine M. Luster (lighting). Kenneth Hall serves as board operator for lights and sound.

Preview Night is Thursday, September 11, with all seats $10 in advance or pay-what-you-can at the door. Regular tickets are $25 for Friday and Saturday evenings, $20 for Thursday nights and Saturday matinees, with discounts available for teachers, students, and seniors. There are no ticket fees.

Rover will host a First Friday reception with the cast and creative team following the performance on Friday, September 12.

Tickets are available at www.roverdramawerks.com.