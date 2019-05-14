Rover Presents SHARING THE STAGE IS MURDER

Rover Dramawerks continues their 19th Season with the World Premiere comedy Sharing the Stage is Murder by local playwright Carol M. Rice. Performances will be at Rover's theatre in Plano, located in Ruisseau Village at 221 W. Parker Rd, Suite 580, at the northwest corner of Parker and 75. Performances run May 30 through June 15 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

An English drawing room comedy, an American sex farce, and a play about Chicago mobsters running from the law collide onstage in this hilarious yet surreal comedy/mystery. Featuring stereotypical characters from each genre meeting unexpectedly during what they think is "real life," all is not as it appears as the bodies pile up and the beleaguered stage manager must come make things right.

Sharing the Stage is Murder features an ensemble cast, with each actor playing multiple characters: Reanna Bell, Nicole Denson, Rachel Glass, Jorge Martin Lara, Kelton Neals, Robert San Juan, Zoe Settle, Denise Smith, and Heather Michelle Smothers.

Molly Bower serves as director, with Alexandra Cook as stage manager and Marie Peteuil as assistant stage manager. Set design is by Abby Kipp-Roberts, lighting design is by Adam Livingston, and sound design is by Robbi Holman. Hope Cox provides costume design, with Kristy Sims as hair/makeup designer and Sara Jones as props designer. Mancy Rausch serves as intimacy director.

Thursday, May 30 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or "pay-what-you-can" at the door. Following the show on Friday, May 31, Rover will host their First Friday INSIDERS reception, where patrons can meet the playwright, cast, director, and designers. Regular ticket prices for Sharing the Stage is Murder are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Group rates are also available. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com, and partial season subscriptions for Rover's 19th Season are also available.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.





