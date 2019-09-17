Rover Presents CHEMICAL IMBALANCE

Rover Dramawerks continues their 19th Season with the dark yet farcical comedy Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll & Hyde Play by Lauren Wilson. The play will be at Rover's theatre in Plano, located in Ruisseau Village at 221 W. Parker Rd, Suite 580, at the northwest corner of Parker and 75. Performances run October 10-26 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

A darkly comic adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, this is a fast-paced romp about men and women tightrope walking the line between aristocracy and depravity, and between the twin spectres of good and evil. Cameron McElyea takes on the Jekyll/Hyde roles, with Kristin Sutton Ford as his love interest Rosamunda Dewthistle. Sue Goodner is his mother Euphronia Jekyll, Alex Moore is his sister Ambrosia, and Art Kedzierski is his best friend Xavier. Sara Snyder plays identical - yet good and evil - twins Penelope and Calliope, with Andi Allen as Lady Throckmortonshire. Lynsey Hale and Stephanie Felton round out the cast as the all-knowing servants Ivy and Plodgett. Moore and Kedzierski are also featured as policemen, adding yet another layer to the madness. "The humor is nonstop, but cannot cover the highly sinister aspects of the plot..." -San Francisco Bay Times.

Mikey Abrams serves as director and set designer, with Gabby Lundy as stage manager. Set construction is by Harley Roche' with scenic painting by Kasey Bush. Lighting design is by Kenneth Hall, with sound design by Robbi Holman. Shanna Gobin provides costume design as well as hair, wigs, and makeup, and props are by Kristin M Burgess. David Saldivar provides the show's fight choreography.

Thursday, October 10 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or "pay-what-you-can" at the door. Following the show on Friday, October 11, Rover will present their First Friday INSIDERS reception, hosted by Texas Tea, where patrons can meet the cast, director, and designers. Regular ticket prices for Chemical Imbalance are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Group rates are also available. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com, and season subscriptions for Rover's recently announced 20th Season are also available.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.





