Rover Dramawerks Presents THE UNDERPANTS

Rover Dramawerks continues their 22nd Season with the comedy The Underpants by Steve Martin. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running August 4-20 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Louise and Theo Markes (played by Jenny Wood and Brian Hoffman) are a couple whose conservative existence is shattered when Louise's bloomers fall down in public. Though she pulls them up quickly, Theo thinks the incident will cost him his job as a government clerk. Louise's momentary display does not result in the feared scandal, but it does attract various infatuated men (Weston Loy, Russell Sims, Eric Levy, and Anthony Magee), all of whom want to rent the spare room in the Markes' home to be close to Louise and woo her. But Theo remains oblivious and Louise's nosy neighbor Gertrude (Penny Elaine) eggs her on to have an affair. A wild satire adapted from the classic German play.

Janette Oswald serves as director and set designer, with Jennifer Patton as stage manager. Karen Askew is costume designer and Michael Straub serves as master carpenter. Sound design is by Robbi Holman, with props design is by Penny Elaine. Kenneth Hall is lighting designer, as well as the board op for lights and sound.

Thursday, August 4 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or "pay-what-you-can" at the door. Regular ticket prices for The Underpants are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.