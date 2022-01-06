Rover Dramawerks Presents LOVE LOVES A PORNOGRAPHER

Rover Dramawerks kicks off their 22nd Season with the comedy Love Loves a Pornographer by Jeff Goode.

Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running just two weekends: January 13-22 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Lord Loveworthy (played by Eddy Herring) has a problem. His only daughter Emily (Sara Parisa) is soon to be married, and to an Earl (Matthew Strauser)! The only way Lord Loveworthy can afford to pay for her wedding is to blackmail Miles Monger, the next-door neighbor (Blake Rice) who happens to be seducing his wife Lillian (Lucia Welch). But how does a Victorian pornographer commit extortion, without inordinate discord, at tea? A clever homage to classic drawing room comedy that would doubtless please past wit masters Wilde and Coward. Penny Elaine and Christian R. Black round out the ensemble cast. (Rated PG.)

Carol M. Rice serves as director, with Karina Barrett as stage manager. Erica Rémi Lorca is set designer, with Kyle Chinn as master carpenter. Costume design is by Glynda Welch, assisted by Josephine Schraufnagel, sound design is by Jason Rice, and props design is by Kristin M Burgess. Kenneth Hall is lighting designer and will also function as board op for lights and sound.

Thursday, January 13 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or "pay-what-you-can" at the door, and there will be a season kick-off reception following the performance on Friday, January 14. Regular ticket prices for Love Loves a Pornographer are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors.

Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com, and season subscriptions are also available.