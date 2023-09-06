Regional Premiere of BONDAGE Comes to Undermain Theatre This Month

Undermain Theatre opens its 40th season with the regional premiere of Star Finch’s Bondage. Performances run September 28-October 15, 2023.

Taking place in a pre-emancipation setting on a small island in the Caribbean, Bondage follows two teenage girls who grow up as companions, one free and one a slave, on a haunted plantation. A regional premiere of Star Finch’s Afrosurreal, gothic tale of an enslaved girl who dares to follow her own instincts toward liberation by any means.

Star Finch is a native San Franciscan trying her best to hold ground amidst the Black-erasure of gentrification. She is currently the Mellon Foundation Playwright in Residence at Campo Santo and Crowded Fire Theater. She’s also a resident playwright at Playwrights Foundation. 

Finch’s plays include Josephine’s Feast at the Magic Theatre, H.O.M.E. [Hookers on Mars Eventually] and Bondage developed and premiered by the AlterTheatre Ensemble (Relentless Award honorable mention). Star Finch is interested in exploring the normalcy and constancy of menace as they pertain to the feminine. To that end, her plays are layered collages of the surreal and sacred nature of humanity. Finch seeks to split open seams of expectation to offer a peek into the abyss of horror and wonder veiled by the status quo. 

Tickets are on sale now!  undermain.org.                  

Cast: Rhonda Boutté* as Azucar, Christian Cranshaw as Emily, Kristi Funk Dana as Ruby, Jim Jorgansen as Philip, Victoria Lloyd as Zuri

Directed by: Jiles R. King II
Design Team: Scenic designer; Robert Winn*, Lighting designer: steve woods*, Costume designer: Ava Kamaria, Sound Designer: Josh Nguyen, Properties Designer: Linda Noland

*Undermain Company member

Producing Artistic Director: Bruce DuBose, Managing Producer: Anthony L. Ramirez

TICKET INFORMATION

The performances will be held at Undermain Theatre, 3200 Main Street in the historic Deep Ellum section of Dallas. 

Tickets prices:

Previews: $15

Thursdays: $20

Fridays: $25

Saturdays: $35

Sunday Matinees: $25

Student, Senior and KERA discounts are available by calling the box office at 214-747-5515.




Recommended For You