R&b Superstar K. Michelle Added As A Headliner For The 2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend In Dallas

Dallas Southern Pride just added singer, actress and reality star, K. Michelle, as a headliner for its Juneteenth Unity Weekend celebration, June 16-20, 2022. K. Michelle will perform on Sunday, June 19 at 6 p.m. at the newly added Sunset Rooftop Pool and Club Party, which will take place at The Pool at Crowne Plaza (1015 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202).

Some of the biggest stars in music and entertainment are confirmed for this unforgettable five-day weekend of festivities, including the City Girls, Saucy Santana, and Moneybagg Yo, who will perform at the Juneteenth Unity Festival and Pool Party on Saturday, June 18 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Samuell-Grand Aquatic Center(3201 Samuell Blvd., Dallas, Texas) as well as Yo Gotti, Erica Banks and Yella Beezy, who will perform at the Mega Party on Saturday, June 18 from 10 p.m. - 3 a.m. at Amplified (10262 Technology Blvd E, Dallas, Texas). The weekend will also include The Emancipation Ball and a must-see/must-do signature brunch, hosted by Dallas Southern Pride President, Kirk Myers-Hill, on Sunday, June 19.

More than 20,000 people from across the United States and internationally are slated to attend the five-day experience. In addition to concerts and performances, the Juneteenth Unity Weekend will feature a myriad of community events and activations, to include health and wellness screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations, and pockets of fun for the whole family.

To view a full list of the Juneteenth Unity Weekend events, click and scroll HERE.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit https:// dallassouthernpride.com.